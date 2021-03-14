LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball completed a sweep of its four-game weekend series against Cleary University (Mich.) with a convincing 13-3 victory in seven innings Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (16-6) outscored Cleary by a 46-9 margin during the series.
In Sunday’s series finale, GGC scored three runs in the second inning and pushed across six runs in the sixth inning in building a commanding 11-3 lead.
Senior left fielder Griffin Keller went 2-for-3 and scored three runs to pace the team’s 10-hit offensive attack. Junior shortstop Gabe Howell also collected two hits and scored three times from the top of the lineup.
Cleary (3-10) scored two unearned runs in the first inning, but the hosts battled back in the bottom half of the frame to plate two runs itself. Keller hit a RBI triple to right field and later scored on a sacrifice fly from junior designated hitter Austin Bates.
Later, junior right fielder Livingston Morris cleared the bases with a double to right field during the six-run fourth inning.
Freshman reliever Gage Williams picked up the victory as the right hander tossed two scoreless innings and struck out three batters. Junior right hander Adam McKillican recorded two strikeouts over three innings in the starting assignment.
