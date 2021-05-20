SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team rode the left arm of freshman Tyler Clayton and bats of juniors Nick Barnes and Gabe Howell to earn another trip to the NAIA World Series with a 5-2 victory against Hope International University (Calif.) on Thursday to capture the Opening Round’s Santa Barbara Bracket at Westmont College in California.
Top-seeded GGC won three straight elimination games to secure the program’s fourth Avista NAIA World Series appearance and third straight.
Two days after suffering a loss to the No. 2 seed Royals in a relief appearance, Clayton shined on the same mound with a complete-game performance that allowed just two runs and eight hits, and featured four strikeouts and two walks.
“This is the best feeling ever to get the ball in a game like this. I pounded the zone all day and let the defense behind me make plays, said Clayton, who improved to 4-2 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies’ offense connected early with a big second inning. Barnes connected on a solo home run over the left field fence to open the scoring. The outfielder hit five home runs in Santa Barbara Bracket play, spreading a round tripper across four of GGC’s five games.
Howell also provided a big hit in the inning, with a two-run double stretching the advantage to 4-0. He and senior Griffin Keller each had two hits in the game – among the team’s 12-hit effort.
Hope International (29-15) got a run back in the top of the third inning on a base hit by Tony Monroy.
However, GGC answered with a sacrifice fly from freshman Chase Evans bringing home Barnes with a key insurance run in the sixth inning.
The Royals threatened in the ninth inning by scoring a run and bringing the potential game-tying run to the plate. Clayton proceeded to get a fielder’s choice ground ball to Howell for the final out that sent the Grizzlies to Lewiston, Idaho, for the 10-team NAIA World Series, with games scheduled to begin Friday, May 28.
GGC has also advanced to the World Series in 2019, 2018 and 2014, reaching the semifinal round during their two most recent visits.
“Tyler was strong all day," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "The way he was pitching, and with the lead, led us to keep him on the mound deep into the game. We trust our guys. The first team to score was going to have a big advantage. The goal of winning the Opening Round never changed, just our path was different. This is the toughest team I have ever coached.”
