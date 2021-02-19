LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team took full advantage of its five hits and the opposing team’s three defensive errors to win its fifth straight game, 5-3, against Truett-McConnell University on Friday afternoon to start a busy weekend at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (5-2) jumped to a 4-1 lead by the fourth inning behind two big hits and by executing well on small-ball situations. Senior outfielder Griffin Keller connected on his second home run of the season, with a solo homer that struck the scoreboard in right field during the first inning – continuing the team’s early success in games this spring.
Other early runs were scored when junior Myles Smith hustled home from third base during a double steal attempt. He later was brought around to score in the fourth inning when sophomore second baseman Myles McKisic lined a base hit to right field.
Truett-McConnell (6-3) would get single runs in the sixth and eighth innings, and would even have the potential game-tying run in scoring position with less than two outs in the eighth inning. However, junior right-handed reliever Rhian Mann closed the door on the potential comeback bid by getting consecutive strike outs against Cason King and Julian Galassi.
Keller collected two of GGC’s five hits in the victory and scored twice.
Five of the team’s pitchers combined to scatter four hits and record seven strikeouts in the nine-inning contest. Senior starter Hunter Dollander improved to 2-0 on the season with three strikeouts over three innings on the mound. Junior Adam McKillican retired all three batters he faced in tossing a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second save of 2021.
“Myles (McKisic) did exactly what the situation dictated there (fourth inning at-bat) by hitting the ball hard," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We had the guys we wanted on base in that situation. Meanwhile, Rhian (Mann) has electric stuff on the mound and he’s very competitive. It was great to see him make his first appearance of the season in a tough relief position that we’re looking for him to be for us this year.”
