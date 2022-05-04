LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team concluded the regular season with a doubleheader sweep against Fisher College (Mass.) by 9-6 and 4-0 scores Tuesday evening at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (39-14) now prepare to host the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference baseball championship tournament, with play scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 7.
GGC scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in each contest to secure both triumphs.
Senior J.D. Stubbs hit a go-ahead home run 415 feet over the right field fence to account for the eventual 9-6 final score in the opener. Sophomore Chase Evans was hit by an opposing pitch to start the two-out rally. Junior Myles McKisic then drew a walk to set up Stubbs’ smash.
The Grizzlies rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the opener by scoring two runs in the third inning and then taking a 6-5 lead behind a four-run fourth inning. Evans lined a two-run double down the right field line to put GGC ahead for the first time in the contest.
In the second contest, McKisic scored a pair of runs and collected two hits at the plate. He successfully stole third base in the fifth inning and scored following a throwing error on the same play to give GGC a 1-0 advantage.
One inning later he hit an infield single to second base to drive in sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. to double GGC’s lead to 2-0. Stubbs lined an RBI double to bring home McKisic before an infield single from junior Blaze O’Saben coupled with a Fisher throwing error allowed the third run of the sixth inning to score.
Junior Jonathan Haab tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief to pick up his first victory of the season in the opener. In the second game, junior Hunter Moody struck out six batters across five scoreless innings to win his first start of the 2022 season. Junior Jaelin Sewell registered his first career save by tossing a scoreless sixth and seventh inning to preserve the shutout.
“I was very proud of Hunter (Moody) and Jaelin (Sewell) and what they gave us tonight," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "Those were two big pitching performances. Hunter did a really good job of stretching it out and saving the bullpen, which we will need later this week (for the CAC tournament). I am proud of how this team has battled through different dynamics this season. We have persevered and put ourselves in a position where we’re healthy heading into postseason play."
