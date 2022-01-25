For the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team, 2021 was a dream season.
The Grizzlies went 51-10, posted a 38-7 home record and were victorious in 22 of their last 23 games to claim the first NAIA national championship in the 10-year history of the program.
But Georgia Gwinnett coach Jeremy Sheetinger was quick to point out that what’s done is done.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is it is a brand-new year,” said Sheetinger, now in his third season at the helm of the Grizzlies. “What happened in 2021, although it was great and an awesome step for our program, it was last year.
“…So instead of repeating or defending, the language in our program is we’re chasing another one. They can’t take away the one we’ve got, but it’s a brand-new trophy and we’re going to chase that one this year.”
Georgia Gwinnett seems well set for another run at the title as the team lost four starters but has seven seasoned seniors returning. The Grizzlies had six players sign professional contracts at the end of the 2021 season. Sheetinger assents there will be many new faces, but he’s excited about what the newcomers will bring to the team.
“We talk about it being a new year more to ease the expectation or pressure that players may feel, especially ones that weren’t part of it,” said Sheetinger, the 2021 Rawlings NAIL Baseball Coach of the Year. “I don’t know what this year’s team’s potential is. I think we’ve got a lot of talent and can do special things, but that’s yet to be determined. You can’t walk into it trying to win a game in February if you’re focused on what might happen in late May.”
Sheetinger said he felt his team’s starting pitching would be strong, adding that the 2022 edition of the Grizzlies probably would not have as much pop as last year’s team, which set a school record with 81 home runs.
“Last year’s group, honestly, was probably one of the most prolific offenses I’ve ever coached,” he said. “We led in five different categories and were second in another six. We don’t have as much power but we have a little more speed and a lot more athleticism, so we’re going to score runs differently. But we’ll have the same approach with our ‘Triple B’ offense — barrels, bases and bunts, and a healthy mix of those.”
The team will be led by a trio of seniors. Catcher Austin Bates hit .412 with 57 RBIs and 20 doubles and recorded a .994 fielding average with 14 runners caught stealing. Senior Livingston Morris hit .399 with 64 runs, 75 RBIs and 13 home runs; the four-year starter was an All-America selection for the Grizzlies last year. Senior Kevin Kyle posted a 9-0 mark on the mound and was a team workhorse, pitching 71 innings with an ERA of 4.44.
“On either side of the ball, I really like the way our team lines up,” said Sheetinger.
A quirk of scheduling has proven to be an advantage to Georgia Gwinnett in recent years as the Grizzlies have played host in a considerable percentage of their games. A year ago, the team had 45 home games with seven “true” road games and nine games in neutral parks (most of those coming in postseason tournament games). It’s not much different this year as the club will entertain at the Grizzly Baseball Complex 20 times in their first 21 games and 38 times overall.
Although Georgia Gwinnett is affiliated with the NAIA’s Continental Athletic Conference, its games against other CAC members aren’t counted in standings, so there’s a lot of scheduling flexibility, and the Grizzlies will also host a number of teams that come from states where the weather makes it impossible to play baseball in February or March.
“Overall, because we are in an independent conference and don’t have a set conference schedule, we generally play 40 of our 55 games at home each season,” said Sheetinger, who said the team had three or four road trips scheduled in 2022. “It’s pretty typical for us in terms of home games. Last year, because of COVID, it shortened our budget and we didn’t have the budget money to go travel. First time we stayed in a hotel was in our regional at California.
“We try to catch teams on their bye weekend or when they have a scheduling issue. We jump in and play those teams. Schools all over the Southeast and schools from the North early in the season are always looking for games. There are so many really good conferences around us, some program is often looking for someone to play and it gives us a chance to play here.”
The Grizzlies will open the season with a three-game set against Union (Kentucky) beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
