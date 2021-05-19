SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team has earned a spot in the championship game of the NAIA Opening Round Santa Barbara Bracket after winning a pair of elimination games Wednesday at Westmont College.
The top-seeded Grizzlies (45-10) opened the day by defeating tournament host Westmont 14-4 before picking up a 12-4 victory against No. 2 seed Hope International University (Calif.) in the nightcap.
GGC will once again face Hope International on Thursday, May 20, at noon pacific time for an opportunity to play in the 2021 NAIA World Series.
The team’s play in the sixth inning proved to be critical in the Hope International contest. Holding onto a 5-4 lead with runners on the corners, GGC turned to senior reliever Hunter Caudelle to get out of the one-out jam. The right hander got an opposing hitter to fly out to left field. The Royals thought they had tied the game with the sacrifice fly. However, it was found that the base runner had left third base early. The resulting call was the third out and took the run off the scoreboard.
In the bottom of the frame, the top-seeded Grizzlies scored six runs to build an 11-4 advantage. Back-to-back run-scoring singles from freshman Chase Evans and junior Cord Johnson started the productive inning. Junior Livingston Morris added a two-run single.
Another big inning turned an early 3-0 deficit into a 5-3 GGC advantage in the third frame. Senior Griffin Keller connected on a two-run home run to open the scoring. An RBI single from senior Kyle Harvey tied the game before junior Nick Barnes followed with a go-ahead two-run homer.
Junior starting pitcher Gavin Heltemes tossed a season-high 5 1/3 innings before turning things over to Caudelle, who struck out three batters and did not allow a hit in 3 2/3 innings. He picked up his fifth save of the season.
The Grizzlies avenged an 8-5 setback to Hope International from Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Grizzlies built a 9-1 lead through six innings by scoring three runs in the second and sixth innings. Barnes’ three-run homer provided the scoring punch in the sixth frame.
Junior starting pitcher Adam McKillican tossed seven strong innings, while sophomore reliever Hunter Moody pitched two scoreless innings to secure the victory.
GGC collected 14 hits in the game and took advantage of five errors by the Westmont defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.