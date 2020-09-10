The Georgia Gwinnett College Office of Athletics’ commitment to character — on and off the playing field — and academic success were rewarded with a gold-level rating from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national office for the organization’s 2019-20 Champions of Character program.
GGC is one of the 112 member institutions to receive the gold rating for scoring between 90 to 100 points in the following areas: character conduct during competition, training, promotion, and recognition, along with a focus on academics. Another 68 colleges were recognized for earning silver (75-89 points) or bronze (60-74 points) status.
Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes had a cumulative 3.0 grade point average for the 2019-20 academic year. A total of 78 student-athletes were recognized on the Director of Athletics 2020 Spring Honor Roll. Five student-athletes received Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
During the abbreviated 2019-20 athletic season, the Grizzlies’ men’s and women’s soccer teams advanced to the NAIA national tournament, including the men’s soccer program reaching the Round of 16. Both programs captured Association of Independent Institutions championships.
Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s tennis teams were ranked No. 1 in the NAIA, while the baseball team was on a 22-game winning streak and held a No. 3 national ranking before the spring season was cut short due to the COVID-19 public health pandemic. The softball team also held a top-10 national ranking at the time its season ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.