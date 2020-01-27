Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes will have a fresh look for 2020 and beyond with the athletic department signing a multi-year apparel partnership with Nike and BSN Sports for the college’s six intercollegiate teams.
The agreement is part of the BSN Sports Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN Sports a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel, and equipment to all NCAA Division I, Division II, Division 3, National Junior College Athletic Association and NAIA colleges.
“We are truly excited to develop this partnership with Nike and BSN," GGC associate vice president for athletics Darin Wilson said. "This agreement brings tremendous opportunity to GGC and aligns us with two of the premier names in the athletics world. This is another example of how we continue to look for ways to enhance our student-athletes’ experience at GGC."
The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards, along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.
“The agreement with Georgia Gwinnett College affirms our highest aspirations for BSN’s Collegiate Select program: delivering elite, customized products and services to our college customers," Collegiate Select vice president Bill Stote said. "We are excited to partner with the Grizzlies to elevate the performance and impact of their top-notch and growing athletic program.”
Georgia Gwinnett College offers six intercollegiate sports — all nationally ranked in NAIA during the past two years — and has won 11 NAIA national championships since athletic competition began in 2012-13. Men’s tennis has captured six national titles, while women’s tennis has added five national championships. Baseball, softball, men’s and women’s soccer join both tennis programs in advancing to the NAIA national tournament during the 2019 calendar year.
