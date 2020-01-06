Deonne Moore has been hired as assistant athletics director for external operations at Georgia Gwinnett College, associate vice president of athletics Darin Wilson announced Monday.
Moore comes to GGC after serving as assistant athletics director for marketing and promotions at Troy University (Ala.). He also has worked in marketing and sports information positions at Oklahoma Baptist University and the University of Southern Mississippi.
In his administrative role at Georgia Gwinnett College, Moore will oversee the institution’s athletic fundraising, corporate sponsorships, marketing and athletics communications efforts, including sports information and the Grizzly Digital Network.
“Deonne brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and energy from multiple NCAA Division I and Division II institutions, and he will provide key leadership for our external operations department,” said Wilson. “As a member of our senior leadership team, he will help guide GGC athletics for many years to come.”
Georgia Gwinnett College’s athletic teams have won 11 NAIA national championships since the program was introduced in 2012 — the Grizzlies offer programs in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s tennis. Teams in all six sports are currently ranked in the top 20 of national polls and all have made national tournament appearances since 2017.
“I am extremely excited to be a part of GGC athletics and I’m ready to get rolling,” Moore said. “This is a phenomenal position and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the GGC family.”
At Troy, Moore helped the football program set the second-best season attendance record and the men’s basketball program experienced a 93 percent increase in season ticket sales. There also were all-time single-game attendance marks in volleyball and women’s basketball, and the second-highest attendance at a men’s basketball contest.
From 2016-2019, Moore was assistant athletics director for fan engagement at Oklahoma Baptist University after serving in the sports information, marketing and game promotion areas. In these roles, he created marketing plans for each sport by providing scripts and timelines for pregame, in-game and postgame promotions, including highlighting corporate sponsorships.
At Southern Mississippi, Moore was an athletics marketing associate after being an athletics marketing intern and graduate assistant for the athletics department. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in sports management from Southern Miss.