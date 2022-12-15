Georgia coach Kirby Smart is hoping four weeks between the top-ranked Bulldogs’ win over then-No. 14 LSU in the SEC title game and facing fourth-ranked Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl may be enough time to get two key starters back from injury.

Receiver Ladd McConkey hurt his knee late in the first half against LSU in the SEC Championship Game and didn’t return, while offensive tackle Warren McClendon also exited in the second quarter against the Tigers with a knee injury and was replaced by Amarius Mims.