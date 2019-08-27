It isn’t often that the Georgia football team gets to open the season against another SEC opponent, but that will be the case when the Bulldogs get things started on Saturday at Vanderbilt.
Either way, coach Kirby Smart expects to learn a lot of his club based on how they react.
“You find out a lot about guys,” Smart said. “We have a lot of guys who haven’t had their feet in the fire that will get to have that. You try to simulate that in scrimmages, but there’s only so much you can do. We try to make scrimmages as tense as possible to create that feeling, but ultimately we will find out a lot about our team.”
Georgia has not opened the season with a conference game since 1995 when the Bulldogs opened against South Carolina in Athens. Georgia opened on the road against South Carolina in 1994. Georgia hasn’t opened on the road since 2013 at Clemson.
“I think it’s different when you open with a conference team because of the enormous amount of pressure that comes,” Smart said. “Are you going to execute in the moment, because your margin of error is reduced drastically compared to opening with a school that might not be a Power Five program or something. You have to be organized, you have to be detailed, you have to focus and you have to be unselfish.”
While Vanderbilt will provide a hostile environment, the fans there are not as rabid or raucous as those in places like Tennessee or Auburn or Clemson. Still, with a younger team on the road for the first time, Smart is taking no chances on pregame preparation.
“The preparation of being on the road for us is we are always worried about crowd noise, regardless of where we play,” Smart said. “That happens to us defensively at home. So, we go ahead each other and put the crowd noise on so everybody is preparing the same.”
Georgia thumped Vanderbilt 45-14 on its last visit to Nashville in 2017. The last time Vanderbilt beat the Bulldogs in Nashville was 2013.
Vandy’s Gwinnett Connection: There are three Gwinnett County products on the Vanderbilt roster: Linebacker Tre Brown of Grayson, tight end Jared Pinkney of Norcross and tackle Jonathan Stewart of Mountain View.
Pinkney is on the watch list for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s best tight end. He was second-team all-ACC in 2018 as a junior and had 50 receptions, the most by a Vanderbilt tight end since 1984.
Personnel report: Freshman linebacker Nakobe Dean has practiced, but is not yet at full speed. Sophomore offensive lineman Jameree Salyer continues to fight his way back. Freshman defensive end Bill Norton is in hot water after being arrested on three charges Saturday, including driving under the influence. Smart said, “Bill unfortunately made a very poor decision, poor choice in judgement and he’ll suffer the consequences for that. He knows we don’t accept that behavior here. He’ll be punished accordingly.”