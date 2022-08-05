Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t hesitate, probably because he knew the question was coming since he’s been asked it several times throughout his career.
“We don’t have a reason to be complacent,” Smart said. “I’ve been on national championship teams that won it all that I was concerned about complacency because there was a lot back. We don’t really have that problem.”
While coming off a national championship-winning football season is something Georgia hasn’t had to deal with for 41 years, Smart is no stranger to focusing on the present after walking off the field having won it all the year before.
“I know the guys who haven't played are hungry,” said Smart, who won four titles as an assistant coach at Alabama before returning to his alma mater. “We have to keep the guys we have here hungry. It has nothing to do with complacency.”
Make no mistake: Everything about Georgia’s 2021 season will go down in Bulldog lore, never forgotten, living forever in the minds of players, coaches and fans. But the 14-1 season that culminated with Georgia finally knocking off Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title game is now in the past.
This season’s Bulldogs are no longer looking to win Georgia’s first title in four decades, no longer the team that was always the hunter and never the hunted. And most importantly, it’s a squad that hardly resembles the one that left Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as the kings of college football.
But breaking the title brought the inevitable question the Bulldogs haven’t heard since Ronald Reagan was in the White House: Can Georgia repeat as national champion?
That ultimately won’t be answered until January.
While Georgia can’t win the national title in September, it — along with every other team in college football — it can lose it before leaves change their colors.
A couple of early-season losses — beginning with the season opener against Oregon on Sept. 3 and against South Carolina two weeks later — would derail the Bulldogs’ chances of making the College Football Playoffs and put them in a perilous position to even win their second straight SEC East Division title.
The Bulldogs’ ability to replace several key players from one of the best teams in college football history will determine if Georgia becomes a dynasty or a one-hit wonder.
Georgia established a modern-era record with 6.9 points per game allowed during the regular season and had eight defensive players, six offensive players and All-American punter Jake Camarda selected among their record-breaking NFL Draft of 15 players selected.
The offense, which averaged 38.6 points, had several key players such as receiver George Pickens, running backs James Cook and Zamir White, and stalwart offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer get their names called by NFL teams.
The Bulldogs also had 13 players transfer, including star receiver Jermaine Burton to Alabama and highly touted quarterback JT Daniels to West Virginia.
While Georgia certainly will have plenty of new faces surrounding its returning stars like quarterback Stetson Bennett, tight end Brock Bowers, receiver Kearis Jackson, cornerback Kelee Ringo, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebackers Nolan Smith and Robert Beal, the expectations remain unchanged.
“I knew the work that it took for us last year, we are going to have to put the same amount of work in this year to get back to where we want to be,” senior safety Chris Smith said. “It’s not going to be handed to us. Coach Smart does a great job of preaching, not staying complacent, not being complacent.”
Smart knows something about not being complacent. After his 8-5 debut season in 2016, the Bulldogs are 58-10 and have played in four of the past five SEC title games and played for the national title twice.
Smart, who signed a 10-year, $111 million contract extension that will run through the 2031 season that made him the highest-paid college football coach at a public university, knows it takes a different mindset to stay at the top as opposed to getting there.
“Every time someone tells me congrats on the national championship — and there have been a gazillion of those — I tell myself each week, this week I’m going to call three more recruits,” said Smart, who has produced a top-three signing class each of the past four years. “Next week, I’m going to think about what we can do on third down better. I tell our players when you hear that comment, you need to think about what have you done today to be better for tomorrow.”
Georgia’s defense, which last year produced an NFL record five first-round draft picks — No. 1 overall selection Travon Walker, Outland and Bednarik winner Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Lewis Cine — returns just one player who started every game last year, linebacker Nolan Smith.
It will be up to defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, nose tackle Zion Logue, linebackers Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson and cornerback Kamari Lassiter to show what they learned playing behind guys now making millions in the NFL. The team’s top linebacker from a year ago, Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round.
“They're not Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt and we're not asking them to be,” Smart said. “If they were those guys, they would have been out there last year a lot more often. So we're excited about where they are.”
Logue added: “I don’t question our talent at all. We have everything we need in our room to be ready to go be a championship-caliber team. We just have to put the work in to be there.”
