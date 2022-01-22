The College Football Playoff champion Georgia Bulldogs football team established 21 school records highlighted by the nation’s top-ranked defense for the 2021 season.
In Kirby Smart’s sixth season at the helm, Georgia captured its third national title in school history and first since 1980. The Bulldogs went undefeated in the regular season including their first ever 8-0 conference record, beat No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami and then No. 1 Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis. Also, the 2021 senior class set the mark for most career wins by going 45-8.
With a record of 14-1 this season, Georgia had the highest winning percentage in the country among Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams at .933. Also, Georgia led the nation in Scoring Defense, Fewest Touchdowns Allowed and Red Zone Defense.
Georgia’s opponents were held to 153 total points in 15 games (10.2 points per game), and that was the fewest average points allowed in the CFP era. For perspective, the next lowest points allowed nationally this season was 191 by Texas A&M, and that came in 12 games. This marked the third time in school history that Georgia led the NCAA in Scoring Defense, also doing it in 1968 (9.8 ppg) and 2019 (12.6 ppg). Georgia’s defense this season allowed an FBS-low 13 touchdowns and posted three shutouts. Twelve of Georgia’s opponents were held to a season-low in points. Alabama’s 18 points in the CFP National Championship Game marked the fewest it had scored in a game since the 2018 season.
When opponents reached the Red Zone (20-yard line), Georgia’s defense was tops in the nation, surrendering only nine touchdowns and 11 field goals in 32 trips. Twelve times opponents came away with no points. In the CFP National Championship Game, Georgia limited the Crimson Tide to three field goals and one touchdown when it reached the Red Zone.
Georgia finished second nationally in Rushing Defense (78.9 yards a game) and Passing Efficiency Defense (103.63). The Bulldogs allowed an FBS-low three rushing touchdowns all year and 10 passing touchdowns. Georgia ranked seventh nationally in Sacks (49) and Defensive Touchdowns (4) and eighth in Interceptions (16). Also of note, James Cook’s 67-yard rush and Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard pick-six against Alabama were the longest ever in a CFP National Championship Game.
Offensively, Georgia ranked ninth nationally in Scoring at 38.6 points per game. Georgia tallied 579 points on 73 touchdowns, 22 field goals, 71 PATs and a pair of safeties. The Bulldogs ranked fourth in Passing Efficiency Rating (168.56) and sixth in Fewest Sacks Allowed (16). In Special Teams, Georgia was first nationally in Touchbacks (76), third in Kickoff Return Defense (13.0-yard avg.) and fifth in Blocked Kicks (5).
Here are the 21 school single season records set by the team or an individual in 2021, and if it ranked in the top 10 nationally:
TEAM
Wins: 14 (1st nationally)
Games Played: 15 (tied record; 1st nationally)
Fewest Points Allowed (12+ game season): 153 (1st nationally)
Fewest Avg. Points Allowed (12+game season): 10.2 {1st nationally)
Points Scored: 579
TDs: 73
TD Passes: 39
Total Yards: 6,637
First Downs: 341
PATs Made/Att.: 71/72
Interception TDs: 4 (tied record)
Longest Road Winning Streak: 9 games
Kicks Blocked/Game: 2 vs. Kentucky
INDIVIDUAL
Passing Efficiency Rating: 176.69, Stetson Bennett (4th nationally)
Average Gain Per Play: 9.1, Stetson Bennett
TD Receptions: 13, Brock Bowers (6th nationally)
Points Scored & Points Scored Kicking: 137, Jack Podlesny (5th nationally)
PATs Made & PATs Attempted: 71/72, Jack Podlesny
