A year ago, the Georgia Bulldogs failed to get in the College Football Playoffs after nearly winning the championship in 2017. The team showed up at the Sugar Bowl, produced a less-than-inspirational effort and was knocked off by Texas.
Now the Bulldogs (11-2) are in a similar situation. They wound up as the No. 5-ranked team, missed the playoffs again, and were assigned to the Sugar Bowl to play Baylor (11-2), the runner-up to Oklahoma in the Big 12 conference.
So the elephant in the room is easy to spot: Will the Georgia team that shows up in the New Orleans on Wednesday be the one that finished the season strong or will it more closely resemble the one that laid an egg a year ago?
Coach Kirby Smart has pondered those questions and doesn’t believe his Dogs phoned it in last year. It was more a case of poor play rather than poor focus, Smart said.
"I thought they approached it serious last year,” Smart said. “We didn't play real well, but we had a bunch of young guys that got to play on defense. Offensively, we had turnovers, and when you have turnovers, you don't win football games.”
Georgia will be down at least two starters on the offensive line. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (6-5, 320) and right tackle Isaiah Wilson (6-7, 340) have both declared for the NFL draft and will not play in the game.
“Any time you lose two, one probably the first-round pick, one potential first round pick, it's tough, right?” Smart said. “Those kids have an opportunity to go do something they wanted to do all their lives, and we give them the information, and we let them make the best decision for them.
“For us, it's not like this is something new. We've known this was the potential to happen with these two guys all year. We knew it as much as last year. So you're always trying to look ahead, plan ahead, develop players, develop your roster. Those guys have been out games, both of them, in the last two years, so we've had to play without them.”
There are other issues, too. Receiver Lawrence Cager had surgery before the SEC Championship game and is out. Still uncertain is the status of running backs D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien, who are dealing with injuries. James Cook is facing internal punishment after being arrested and charged with having an open container of alcohol and an invalid driver’s license.
“There will be challenges, absolutely, and there will also be opportunity,” Smart said. “With opportunity, a lot of times guys get to answer the bell. We're going to get an opportunity to find out some other guys that can play the position. A lot of guys have been working really hard all year to develop that are going to get opportunities in this game.”
Baylor is still awaiting word on the status of quarterback Charlie Brewer, who is concussion protocol. Brewer has thrown for 2,910 yards and 20 touchdowns but he may not play after being rocked in a head-to-head collision with Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles. If Brewer can’t play, backup Gerry Bohannon would get the nod.
The teams are similar on paper. Georgia averages 31.2 points, 189.3 yards rushing, 220.9 yards passing, while Baylor averages 35.2 points, 174.5 yards rushing, 256.7 yards passing. Georgia’s defense allows 12.5 points, 75.7 yards rushing and 274.2 total yards, while Baylor allows 19.3 points, 143.8 yards rushing and 358. 9 total yards.
Baylor’s only two losses have come to Oklahoma. The Sooners are playing in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
“When you watch Baylor on tape, they really play hard, toughness, competitive,” Smart said. “I think Coach (Matt) Rhule does a tremendous job. The turnaround he's been able to do there is incredible. They've played in a lot of really tough games this year, got a lot of respect for their conference, having played Texas from their conference last year, and they do a fabulous job.”
Georgia leads the series 4-0. The teams haven’t played since 1989, when Georgia prevailed 15-3 in Athens.