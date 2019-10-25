Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry announced Friday an agreement to keep one of the Georgia-Florida football rivalry game in Jacksonville.
Since 1933, Jacksonville and TIAA Bank Field have been the home of the Georgia-Florida game. Under the new agreement, Curry confirmed the tradition will continue through 2023, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville two additional years, until 2025.
“We are excited and grateful for our continued partnership with both Universities,” Curry said. “Our new agreement further strengthens the Florida-Georgia tradition we have enjoyed here in Jacksonville for more than 80 years. This game is an incredible asset for our city and the best is yet to come.”
The long-running rivalry is one of the highlights of the year in Jacksonville featuring a sellout crowd of more than 83,000 and filling every seat at TIAA Bank Field. The economic impact to Jacksonville for the game in 2018 topped $30 million.
“We look forward to the continuation of one of the greatest college football traditions in the country, a border states battle between Georgia and Florida,” UGA athletic director Greg McGarity said. “The extension ensures the historical preservation of the game in Jacksonville which has been part of the national college football landscape since 1933. The City of Jacksonville has once again demonstrated its commitment to this game through significant financial considerations to each school.”
The new contract will be completed in the coming weeks and will need approval by the Jacksonville City Council. It resets the current agreement, locking the game in Jacksonville until 2023 with an option to keep the game for two additional years, beyond that.