Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program added a big piece to the offensive line Monday night.
West Forsyth (N.C.) senior Jared Wilson announced on social media that he has decommitted from North Carolina and committed to Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive guard is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com rankings, which have him as the No. 24-ranked player in North Carolina.
Wilson originally committed to Georgia last November, but switched his commitment to North Carolina earlier this year.
