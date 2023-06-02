North Gwinnett Bulldogs at Norcross Blue Devils, March 23, 2023

North Gwinnett's Tyler Bak at bat during a region baseball game against Norcross on March 23, 2023, in Norcross. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

Five Gwinnett baseball players will compete in the Georgia Dugout Club Senior All-State Games on Saturday at Mercer University’s Claude Smith Field.

The Northeast Team roster features Norcross’ Nick Lanning, North Gwinnett’s Tyler Bak, Wesleyan’s Schley Gordy, Collins Hill’s Vahn Lackey and Grayson’s Tyler Phillips.

