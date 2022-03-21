HAMPTON — Georgia was well-represented during the NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, most notably Marietta's Corey Heim, who won Saturday's Fr8 208 Camping World Truck Series race.
Not only were there several Georgia drivers competing, there were several Thursday Thunder (Atlanta Motor Speedway's summer series) alumni racing throughout the weekend. All told, 18 drivers who are either Georgia natives or former Thursday Thursday competitors raced over the weekend at AMS.
"Seeing Corey Heim win the Fr8 208 Truck race was fun to see," AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison said Sunday at the conclusion of the race weekend. "To see those Georgia guys running up front (in the Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity Series) in the top 10 before the last restart. You had so many guys who had an opportunity to win up there. Chase (Elliott) led some laps (Sunday). He's done great in Atlanta; he still doesn't have the checkered flag here but to see those Georgia guys running well. I'm born and bred in Atlanta, so it's fun to see Georgia guys running well."
Hutchison also said he was proud to see so many former Thursday Thunder drivers compete at the highest levels of stock car racing, including William Byron, who won Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup race.
"So many guys in the field today, Cup racers who performed well came from Thursday Thunder, came from right here," Hutchison said. "You feel proud of anybody who comes from your program who works their way up. Some of these guys weren't a surprise when they were in Bandolero and Legends cars and they're really, really good now."
Here is a rundown of how Georgia drivers and former Thursday Thunder drivers fared over the weekend:
NASCAR Cup
• William Byron, Charlotte, N.C. (former Thursday Thunder competitor): Byron started 12th and won the Cup race on Sunday. It was his first win of the season and third of his career.
• Chase Elliott, Dawsonville: Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion, finished sixth and now leads in season points.
• Chris Buescher, Prosper, Texas (former Thursday Thunder competitor): Buescher finished seventh.
• Joey Logano, Middletown, Conn. (but a former Georgia resident who competed in Thursday Thunder): Logano, the 2018 Cup champion, finished ninth and is currently second in the points standings.
• Bubba Wallace, Mobile, Ala. (former Thursday Thunder competitor): Wallace finished 13th but had been in second place when he was involved in a wreck right before the end of the race.
• David Ragan, Unadilla: Ragan, who retired in 2019 and only competes in select events now, finished 18th after starting near the back in 35th place.
• Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon, Welcome, N.C. (former Thursday Thunder competitors): The Dillon brothers were involved in a wreck at lap 101 with Austin credited with a 35th-place finish and Ty finishing 36th.
Xfinity Series
• Austin Hill, Winston: Hill was the top Georgia driver in the Xfinity race as he finished second.
• Mason Massey, Douglasville: Massey finished sixth for his first top-10 finish.
• Brandon Jones, Atlanta: Jones finished seventh.
• Ryan Sieg, Tucker: Sieg finished 10th.
• Kyle Sieg, Tucker: Sieg finished 24th.
Camping World Truck Series
• Corey Heim, Marietta: Heim, 19, won his first race Saturday.
• Chandler Smith, Talking Rock: Smith posted a top-five as he finished in fourth place.
• Grant Enfinger, Fairhope, Ala. (former Thursday Thunder competitor): Enfinger finished in 12th place.
• Timmy Hill, Port Tobacco, Maryland (former Thursday Thunder driver): Hill finished in 22nd place.
• Hailie Deegan, Temecula, Calif. (former Thursday Thursday competitor): Deegan had a flat tire at lap 24 and finished in 36th place.
