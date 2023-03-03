Georgia Tech vs Georgia (03/03/2023)

Georgia's Mason LaPlante (3) celebrates during Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech at Foley Field in Athens on Friday, March 3, 2023.

 Kari Hodges

ATHENS — Georgia handed No. 16 Georgia Tech its first loss of the college baseball season Friday night, posting a 7-2 victory in front of a Foley Field crowd of 3,227. 

Due to inclement weather, the start of the game was delayed two hours and 18 minutes. The Bulldog faithful were rewarded with another efficient start from junior Jaden Woods and an offense that provided an early 7-0 advantage. 

