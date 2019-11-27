The Georgia defense offers a double whammy for Georgia Tech this week. Not only are the Bulldogs one of the toughest teams to run against in the nation, they haven’t been tagged for many big plays, either.
Both of those factors negate a couple of Georgia Tech’s strengths and could make it even more difficult for the Yellow Jackets to gain any sort of foothold when the annual rivalry resumes on Saturday.
Georgia Tech averages a respectable 157.3 yards on the ground and features tailback Jordan Mason, who has run for 862 yards and seven touchdowns. But the Georgia defense is nasty to run against and the Bulldogs rank second in nation in allowing only 68.5 yards per game on the ground.
“Mason is an unbelievable back,” coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s physical, low to the ground. He runs mad. And he’s thick. He’s heavier than the backs that we’ve faced and he has great strength in his lower body. I just respect his running passion and his energy.”
Georgia hasn’t allowed a play of more than 30 yards since the loss to South Carolina and has allowed only 17 plays of 25-plus yards all season. That’s a discouragement to Georgia Tech, which has 39 plays of 20-plus yards, including a 58-yard touchdown pass and a 48-yard run last week against North Carolina State.
“I mean we’re definitely bend but don’t break,” Smart said. “We’ve been aggressive. Ask the teams we’ve played, they’ll tell you. You’re going to give up some plays when do that, but you play at a really high level when you don’t. If you can be aggressive and not give up plays, who wouldn’t take that? For a couple games we’ve been able to do that. That’s a credit to the backends, credit to communication, it’s a credit to the signal caller. So, a lot of things involved in that.”
The Georgia defensive players are universally happy to get away from defending the triple-option attack that was run by former coach Paul Johnson. They hated the thought of getting cut-blocked by one of the Georgia Tech linemen.
“It is nice to not have to deal with the cut blocking in spring practice and at the beginning of the season,” linebacker Tae Crowder said. “Everyone who has played in this game knows it was crazy when we had to prepare for that.”
Defensive back J.R. Reed said, “I learned about the rivalry when I got here and the first time I actually had a practice for it and got cut. That’s when I really, really started to grow a hate for Georgia Tech. Winning this means you run the state. It’s bragging rights. We’ve just got to go out and do what we’ve got to do.”
The Bulldogs enter the game against their in-state rival as a four-touchdown favorite. Georgia (10-1) has easily won the last two meetings since Georgia Tech (3-8) stunned the Bulldogs in Athens in 2016. Georgia has won nine straight games in Atlanta.
But Georgia can’t afford a letdown prior to its appearance in the SEC Championship Game against LSU. While a loss to Georgia Tech wouldn’t keep the Bulldogs out of the conference title game, it would doom any hopes for an appearance in the College Football Playoffs.
“We have a mature team and we said the other day that the most important step is the next step,” Smart said. “Georgia Tech is the next step and they’ve got a football team that’s peaking at the right time … played a really good game Thursday night (against N.C. State), so we’ve got to go out and play a good football game.”