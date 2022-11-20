20220911_AJW_WBB_STUDIO_1369.jpg

Georgia forward Zoesha Smith (0)

 Tony Walsh

ATLANTA — Paced by a spectacular performance from junior Zoesha Smith, Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 66-52 in women's basketball Sunday afternoon at the McCamish Pavilion.

With the victory, Georgia improves to 5-0 on the season, while the Yellow Jackets fall to 3-1. It was the the first game against Georgia’s in-state foe for first-year head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson.

