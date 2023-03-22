spaar-60.jpg

Scenes from Georgia State vs UGA at Coolray Field on March 21, 2023

 Jamie Spaar

LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia returned to its winning ways with an 8-3 victory over Georgia State in college baseball action Tuesday at Coolray Field. 

Georgia (14-7) struck for five runs on four hits in the second inning off GSU reliever Camren Landry. The inning started with Cole Wagner and Sebastian Murillo reaching on walks. Graduate Mason LaPlante’s run-scoring single made it 1-0. Freshman Justin Thomas followed with a two-run single to right. Graduate Ben Anderson (3-for-4) added an RBI-single and Corey Collins capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 advantage.

