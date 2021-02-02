Discovery senior Ian Davis committed Tuesday to the Georgia College men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-3 combo guard, a four-year member of the Titans’ program, has helped the team to state playoff appearances the past two seasons. He also maintains a 3.67 GPA and was his team’s Scholar-Athlete Award winner from the Gwinnett Tipoff Club last season.
