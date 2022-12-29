NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Louisiana State vs Georgia

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart gave his best non-answer when asked if right tackle Warren McClendon and receiver Ladd McConkey would play when the No. 1 Bulldogs face No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“Hopeful to get both of them out there and hopeful both of them can play,” Smart said on Thursday, when they both practiced.

