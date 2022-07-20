ATLANTA — There is a school of thought for a team that wins a championship in any sport regarding the season after that title, and college football is no different.
The common themes of that school of thought involve certain questions.
How will the defending champs react to being the “hunted,” after being the “hunters” during the title season?
Will there be a championship hangover the next season?
Will the loss of key contributors to the championship leave key holes that will be difficult, or even impossible, to fill?
Each championship coach has his own unique way of dealing with such questions.
However, Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a very simple — and direct — approach to those questions and more as he addressed the Southeastern Conference's print media representatives at SEC Media Days on Wednesday at the College Football Hall of Fame.
He first gave his general thoughts on how his defending national champion Bulldogs (14-1) would approach the upcoming 2022 season, and it sounds an awful lot like their approach to 2021.
“We started this thing off last year with a quote, 'Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it,'” Smart said. “Well, we embraced that last year, and guess what? That doesn't change. So for our team, it's embedded in what we do. We didn't build this program hoping (to be) one-year wonders or hoping for one opportunity. We built the program to be sustained, and you sustain it by what you do every single day.
“This program was built to be here for a long time and we have an unbelievable footprint from which we get to recruit. So that five-hour radius of Athens, Ga., gives us a chance to be around some of the best football student-athletes there are in the country. So we'll continue recruit those, develop those, also going nationally.”
Given the success of last season, why should Smart and his Bulldogs take the same approach?
But that answer leads to the other individual questions that naturally come to mind for a defending champ.
Regarding how the Bulldogs will adjust to being the “hunted,” rather than the “hunters,” Smart's assessment was blunt.
They won't.
“We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia, I can promise you that,” Smart said. “The hunting that we do will be from us going the other direction. It's not something we're going to sit back and be passive about.
“Our guys have asked questions, and we've done a lot of studies on how the mighty have fallen. We've had skull sessions. We have 15-minute meetings, 20-minute meetings and breakout groups, and we've actually talked (about) how the mighty have fallen. I'm talking about in business, I'm talking about in sports and I'm talking about in history. You learn from the mistakes of others, and for us, it steers down to on cultural belief — that we have a connection that's greater than our opponent. We're all going to be tough, we're all going to be physical in the SEC. But can we be more connected together?”
How will Georgia replace 13 starters from last year, including a total of nine who were first- or second-team All-SEC selections?
Smart's main answer was one simple word: hunger.
“There's a hunger among this group,” Smart said. “A lot of guys want to prove that they can replace the other guy. They don't want to be the other guy. They want to be the next guy.
“You look across the board, and we have some high-profile players on offense and defense when you count the backs and receivers that we have to replace those guys. And the hunger comes from the opportunity the talented players behind them have.”
The opportunity for someone new to step in is perhaps most stark on the defensive side, where Georgia will be looking to fill gaps left by the departure of eight starters — six of whom earned All-SEC honors last year — of a unit that was one of the stingiest in modern college football history by allowing just 8.8 points per game.
However, Smart points out that the Bulldogs' cupboard is hardly bare on either side of the line of scrimmage.
The three defensive starters who are back — seniors Chris Smith at safety and Nolan Smith at outside linebacker and redshirt sophomore Kelee Ringo at cornerback — are a nice trio to build around.
Similarly, Georgia also returns some pretty good building blocks on offense, most notably fifth-year senior quarterback Stetson Bennett, All-SEC tight end Brock Bowers, Freshman All-SEC receiver Ladd McConkey and three starting offensive linemen, including North Gwinnett grad Warren Ericson at guard.
In addition, the roster is filled plenty of players who were highly talented recruits out of high school who will have just the opportunity to show what they can do in the spotlight that Smart spoke of.
“I'm excited about this team because there's a lot of opportunity,” Smart said. “People (ask), 'Do you have enough talent within your program?' We've got plenty of talent. What we lack right now is experience. That's our job as coaches – to put those guys in position to be successful and react in a calm manner and have the experience they need to play well against Oregon (in one of the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Games next month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium). That game will help set us up for our SEC gauntlet that we have coming up after that.”
But the most important question in Smart's mind — that of a potential championship hangover — is one that he says he's heard the most, and one that he also had a ready answer for Wednesday.
“The team that we have coming back — I've done the rounds this morning and I will bet you at least 50 people have asked me the question … (about) the concern there is for complacency,” Smart said. “That does not concern me in the least because to be complacent, you have to have done something and achieved something.
“The men on this team for this season have not done that. They have not. There are 15 players (from last season) that are now gone to NFL camps or draft picks. They're gone. We have some returning players, but they're hungry as ever.
“I'm excited. That's why complacency is something that happens to people that don't look at what's going on (now). We don't have that problem. There's not a day in which we don't wake up and (ask), 'What can we do better to make our program better,' and our players are doing that right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.