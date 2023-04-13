There seems to be a perception out there that Ladd McConkey is a plucky little guy running around making plays. That he’s almost something like Georgia’s wide receiver version of Stetson Bennett: undersized and overachieving.
The reality: McConkey, a former three-star recruit, isn’t huge, but he’s bigger than you think. And he’s better than you think, too.
“Very shifty, very knowledgeable about reading defenses and understanding what he needs to do within routes, which is very nice for me,” said quarterback Carson Beck, who is competing to replace the now-legendary Bennett as the starting QB. “Obviously, if we’re on the same page, it’s easier to get him the ball and get completions. Besides that, he’s fast as hell.
“He’s fast, athletic, he can move, makes guys miss, and is a really easy target that gets open.”
Sure, standing next to mountainous men in the huddle like 6-foot-7 and 267-pound tight end Darnell Washington, the 6-foot and 185-pound wideout looks like a high school freshman. But some buses look small next to Washington.
“It’s funny, I’ll be on the field and everyone will talk about how small I am, and then they’ll see me in person and be like, you’re not that small,” McConkey said. “I’m like, well, yeah, it just looks like I’m small standing next to Darnell and Tate (Ratledge: 6-6, 315) and Mims (Amarius Mims: 6-7, 330) and all those guys. They make me look smaller than I am.
“I like to say that, at least.”
Stand McConkey next to the defensive backs that are tasked with covering him and he fits right in physically. And he’s working on getting bigger, stronger and faster.
“I feel like when I first got here, I put on 15 or 20 pounds, probably, and I kind of stayed around that weight these past three years,” he said. “I feel like it’s changed, though. Where maybe it wasn’t all good weight, I feel like now I’m getting it where I want it.
“I’ve definitely changed physically. I wasn’t the biggest guy in high school, still not the biggest guy, but I’ve definitely put on a few pounds.”
As a redshirt freshman in 2021, McConkey was Georgia’s second-leading receiver with 31 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran the ball four times for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Last season, McConkey’s receiving numbers jumped way up: 58 catches, 762 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 134 yards and two touchdowns on seven rushing attempts. After the season, he was named to the SEC Coaches’ All-SEC second team.
In 30 career games, he has 89 receptions, 1,209 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. All that as a key part of a dynamic offense that also includes one of the best offensive weapons in the country in tight end Brock Bowers, who in his two seasons has 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Here is Bowers’ reaction to his own numbers: “It’s pretty crazy to me to hear that. I just kind of focus on the next day and the next thing that’s happening, and just the next game. If you’re looking at the past, it’s hard to focus on the next thing — and you won’t be as productive if you do that.
“It is pretty crazy to hear that.”
When I asked McConkey what he thought his reaction would have been if he’d been told while he was redshirting as a true freshman that he’d go on to put up those numbers in his first two seasons, here’s what he said: “Pretty cool.”
He added: “Thinking about it like that, I would have done anything to be in the position that I am today. That’s why I try to not take anything for granted and just attack every day like I’m not getting to play. I feel like that’s how I treat it and I feel like that’s something that’s helped me have success. And that’s something I’m going to continue to do.”
Attacking every day included putting in some work during spring break. Before Georgia’s spring practice began, McConkey went on a cruise for spring break. And he learned something: it’s not easy to get in a good workout on a cruise ship.
“Working out on a cruise is not ideal. I’m not too good with motion sickness, so when you’re working out you don’t feel very stable, but I had to do it,” he said with a laugh. “It’s not huge, you’re not falling over, but you know this doesn’t feel right. Gotta do what you’ve gotta do, I guess.”
And what McConkey is doing is clearly working, and he isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
