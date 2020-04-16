Jeremy Klawsky, University of Georgia football video coordinator, was discharged Thursday afternoon from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where he has been hospitalized for the past six weeks with COVID 19.
Piedmont staff organized a “Hero’s Walk” where members of the hospital staff including physicians, nurses, therapists, administrators and other support staff, lined the hallways of the hospital to bid him farewell and congratulate him on his recovery.
Georgia Athletic Association staff were allowed to participate in the touching ceremony by waiting outside the hospital to view Klawsky and his family as he exited. The athletic association staff wanted to show support for him as well as showed appreciation to the many healthcare workers who participated in his care during his hospitalization, according to a school release.
Klawsky will continue to receive therapy as he recovers.
