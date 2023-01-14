A year ago, when we all packed into Sanford Stadium on a cold January afternoon to celebrate the Georgia football team’s first national championship since the 1980 season, it was with a sense of awe and elation. The Bulldogs, so close for so long, had finally done it.

On Saturday, when we all packed into the stadium on another cold January afternoon, the mood at the celebration of Georgia’s second straight national title was equally ebullient, but it also felt different. There was less a sense of, “Can you believe it?!!!” Instead, it was more like, “Darn right!”

