Georgia Bulldogs’ National Championship Celebration (1/15/22)

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart during the Bulldogs’ National Championship celebration in Athens on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

 Mackenzie Miles

The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs football team going back-to-back to win the 2022 National Championship on Saturday, January 14 with a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Stadium gates open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal program beginning at 2 p.m.

