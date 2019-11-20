There are 18 players on the Georgia football team who will play their final game at Sanford Stadium this weekend. It’s been a rather remarkable class that will finish its career between the hedges.
The seniors enter this week’s game against Texas A&M (3:30 p.m., CBS) with a 41-11 record, three SEC Eastern Division titles and one SEC championship. This group could still surpass the school record for most wins by a senior class — that belongs to the 2005 group at 44-9.
“Just proud of everything they’ve meant to our program,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Some of those seniors are part of our first class (with this coaching staff). A few of those, the Tae Crowders and Mike Barnetts, were already here. So it’s a unique group. It’s the first group that we’ve had for four years and I’m happy for them.”
There are 11 seniors and seven graduate seniors on the roster. That includes defensive end Justin Young of Grayson.
“I want them to be able to enjoy the moment, but also understand that there’s a very emotional game following it up,” Smart said. “When you have Senior Day, it’s always an interesting dynamic for those guys, because they want to go out and have a different routine before the game. But they’ve meant so much to this program.”
Tight end Eli Wolf, who joined the team this year as a graduate transfer from Tennessee, will be part of the ceremonies. He has a different point of view, but understands the importance of Senior Day.
“The seniors here have been awesome and they took me in right away and treated me like family,” Wolf said. “It’s going to be an emotional day, but rightfully so. A few guys will probably tear up, but that’s what that day is for, and these guys have given four years to this program — five in some case — and it will be great.”
The Bulldogs cannot allow the emotions of the day get in the way of the game against a good Texas A&M squad, whose three losses have come against Clemson, Auburn and Alabama. Georgia has not played Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the conference. Georgia cannot afford a loss, which would derail any hopes of getting in the College Football Playoffs.
“Our kids understand the challenge we’ve got,” Smart said. “Its part of the grind in the SEC to be beat up and have to pay another good football team. And that’s what they are. This will be a big test, after an emotional win (over Auburn) that we’ll have to prepare really well for.”
Injury update: Smart said lineman Ben Cleveland is steal dealing with a lower extremity injury, but could be able to play. Lineman Cade Mays was unable to practice on Monday, but Smart said, “We think he’s going to be able to play.” Receiver Lawrence Cager has been cleared to practice and is expected to play.