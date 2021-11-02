A desire to win, even as a young swimmer, lived within Tyler Schroeder. The more he swam, the more it grew.
The Peachtree Ridge senior said he remembers it from his early days with the Gwinnett County Swim League’s Steeple Station Stingrays.
“The competitive spirit, I always had it, but I didn’t really start thinking about other swimmers and times when I was younger,” Schroeder said. “I was just seeing everybody in front of me and trying to beat them. It was in the moment swimming.”
As he stockpiled successful races and finishes, he wanted more and found it with Gwinnett-based SwimAtlanta, where he took on year-round training because he wanted summer league victories.
“I think when I was 11 I decided to go to SwimAtlanta after the (GCSL) county meet that year when I was 11 because I really wanted to win an event at county the next year,” Schroeder said. “I decided to go to SwimAtlanta and when I was 12, I got top three in my events. I kept getting more hungry and practicing more. Just gradually wanting to win more, and I kept wanting to swim more.”
Since those days, Schroeder has enjoyed plenty of wins, many in the summer league — he is the reigning GCSL champion in the 50 and 100 free — and a bunch at the high school level with Peachtree Ridge.
As a junior, he won the Class AAAAAAA state title in the 100-yard butterfly in 48.35 seconds, and took fourth at the state high school meet in the 100 backstroke in 50.33. He was the Gwinnett County champion in the 100 fly (50.35) and 200 individual medley (1:52.66), earned high school All-American honors in the 100 fly and 100 back, was a USA Scholastic All-American and is the school record-holder in the 50 free and 100 fly for an accomplished Peachtree Ridge program, where his leadership is as important as his performance.
His 2020-21 season built on a sophomore season that saw him finish as state runner-up and county champion in the 100 fly, in addition to placing fourth at state and county in the 50 free.
“Tyler Schroeder has captured and developed his ability, motivation and respect as a leader by encouraging other students into harnessing their capabilities and personal strengths,” Peachtree Ridge coach Jeremy Laird said. “In fact, his drive becomes a motivator for his peers. Failure is not an option for this young man and he will do what it takes to overcome obstacles for his success. Tyler uses his time wisely, balancing school and athletics. As a student, Tyler has focused on setting short-term and long-term goals to make his high school experience a great one.”
One individual goal this high school season is of particular interest. Schroeder wants to make a run at the state high school record in the 100 fly, established at 47.26 in 2014 by former St. Pius swimmer Gunnar Bentz, an Olympic gold medalist. Schroeder’s state time was slightly more than a second off Bentz’s record.
“One thing I set for myself, and also talking with (2021 Brookwood grad) Nate (Stoffle, who was second in the 100 fly in 48.37), I have a chance to get the state record in the 1 fly,” said Schroeder, who also is focused on Junior Nationals with SwimAtlanta next month. “That’s something that’s been in the back of my mind. … I think I was four seconds slower (22.30 to 26.05) on my second 50 (in the 100 fly at state), so if I can get faster on that second 50 I have a chance.”
When he wasn’t swimming, Schroeder also played baseball at the youth level and for his first three seasons at Peachtree Ridge, where he was a varsity outfielder in 2021. He doesn’t plan to play high school baseball as a senior so he can focus on his preparation for college swimming.
Schroeder recently committed to the in-state Georgia Bulldogs over his other two finalists, Georgia Tech and North Carolina-Wilmington.
“First of all, I just feel like out of the main three colleges I looked at, (Georgia) had the best of everything,” he said. “It had a good education and I knew the team would be really good. Once I was there, I felt like I would be surrounded by a bunch of people who will help me get better. I felt like I would really get taken care of there. If I would be down, they would help me get up. I felt like it was a good spot to succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.