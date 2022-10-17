Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett knows what to expect when top-ranked Georgia enters the final stretch of the regular season that includes three ranked teams among its final five opponents.
“It’s tough,” Bennett said. “We are not King Kong standing atop the Empire State Building. We’ve gotta work and execute each week, go out there and expect a dog fight until it’s not one.”
Georgia didn’t get much of a fight from Vanderbilt in a 55-0 drubbing on Saturday. But the Bulldogs’ upcoming competition will be much stiffer than what it got from the Commodores, who have lost 24 straight Southeastern Conference games.
After a much-needed bye week, the Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC) face rival Florida (4-3, 1-3) on Oct. 29 before closing with perhaps the hardest stretch of any team in the country.
The Bulldogs host No. 3 Tennessee, which just beat then-No. 3 Alabama for the first time in 15 years, on Nov. 5. Georgia then travels to No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) on Nov. 12 and to No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) on Nov. 19. The Bulldogs close against visiting Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC), which has won two straight games, on Nov. 26.
“Are we gonna cash our chips in after so-and-so games,” Bennett said after going 24-for-30 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns against Vanderbilt. “Or, are we gonna keep going, keep going, and know this isn’t over until it's over?”
The Bulldogs are undefeated at this point in the season for the second straight year, even if they’ve struggled at times against opponents they’ve been favored to beat by several touchdowns. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart isn’t worried about the past, or the possibility of winning a fifth SEC East Division title in the past six years.
“I'm looking solely at one thing. It's not Florida, or anyone else. It’s us,” Smart said. “I’m gonna dig and claw to get every player on our roster better. Because one of those guys is gonna be counted on to make a play in a tough game.
“We Just need keep getting better — that’s the ultimate goal. What’s the end goal? We’re trying to look at tomorrow. We talked about what we’re going to do tomorrow. I’m focusing on that. I’m not worried about Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. I’m worried about tomorrow and how much rehab we can get and how much recovery we can get.”
Georgia can’t play much better than it did against the Commodores (3-4, 0-3), which mustered just 45 yards in the second half and was outgained 579-150.
“That's what we look for going into every week,” Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. “We played good but when we watch the tape there's always something we can do better.”
Darnell Washington caught four passes for 78 yards, while Dillon Bell finished five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown and Ladd McConkey added 49 yards on four receptions.
Kenny McIntosh had nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown in addition to two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. Daijun Edwards rushed for a game-high 49 yards and a score on 10 carries.
The Bulldogs, who blanked Vanderbilt 62-0 last season, have outscored the Commodores 117-0 in the past two meetings and 233-33 in the past four. The Commodores have gone three straight games against Georgia without scoring a single touchdown.
But beating Vanderbilt is one thing; defeating Tennessee and winning consecutive road games against ranked opponents — as could be the case against Mississippi State and Kentucky — is much different than playing overmatched Missouri, Vanderbilt and Auburn, who are a combined 1-9 in SEC play.
“We’ve got a long way to go to be the team we need to be,” Smart said. “We’ve got to get that done in practices so that we can play well down the stretch run.”
The bye week comes at the opportune time for Georgia, which has several key players sidelined with injuries, including four who didn’t play against Vanderbilt.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is projected as a top pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, missed his second straight game with an MCL injury sustained on a low block in the win against Missouri on Oct. 1.
Running back Kendall Milton, who has rushed for 284 yards and four scores on 46 carries — an average of 6.2 yards per attempt — missed Saturday’s game after injuring his groin against Auburn on Oct. 8.
Inside linebacker Smael Mondon has missed the past two games while he recovers from an ankle injury. He’s been replaced by Rian Davis.
Receiver Adonai Mitchell, who played sparingly against Auburn, chose to rest the ankle injury that has hindered him for most of the season.
Smart didn’t place a timetable for any of the players’ returns, at least not publicly.
“Some of these guys I don't know if we'll get them back (to face Florida),” Smart said. “I mean, there's no off week that say you magically get everybody back. It's time. Each injury's different. We have to see how they progress and how much pain tolerance they have.”
