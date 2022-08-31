If any Georgia opponent has had an up-close look at Stetson Bennett’s rise from the bottom of the depth chart to College Football Playoff national champion, it’s Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
Lanning spent the past three seasons as Georgia’s defensive coordinator, watching Bennett’s rise to stardom before leaving to coach the Ducks after helping Georgia win its first national title in 41 years this past January in Indianapolis.
"Yeah, he's a winner and you're going to have a hard time putting him in a corner and get them to do one thing or another because he adapts really well,” Lanning said. “People attack him in different ways. And he's still, you know, he adjusts on the fly and you go look, over time, the games this guy's been able to win in and how he's been able to perform regardless of situation there. You know, regardless the amount of respect he gets, the guy just goes out and takes care of business.”
Bennett will be counted on to get the job done again when he leads No. 3 Georgia against No. 11 Oregon when the teams open their seasons in the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
What a difference a year has made for Bennett and the Bulldogs.
Last year, Bennett was a backup to JT Daniels and then-fifth-ranked Georgia was an underdog against then-third-ranked Clemson.
Now, Bennett is the unquestioned starter and the Bulldogs are more than two-touchdown favorites against Oregon.
“Last year, I pretty much lucked into the getting to go out there and play to an extent. This year, you,” Bennett said. “You get fall camp, you get spring, now we're here. It's game week.”
Bennett, who threw for 2,862 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year, will look to prove Georgia isn’t a one-hit wonder. He’ll lead an offense that features tight end Brock Bowers (882 yards, 13 TDs), receiver Kearis Jackson (194 yards, 1 TD) and running backs Kenny McIntosh (56 carries, 328 yards, 3 TDs) and Kendall Milton (264 yards 1 TD).
Georgia will also see if receiver Adonai Mitchell, who caught a 40-yard touchdown pass against Alabama that gave the Bulldogs a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in the College Football Playoff title game last year, is ready to fill the void left by Jermaine Burton, who transferred to Alabama. Tight ends Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington will also be counted on for expanded roles this season.
Georgia’s offensive line that entered last season as strength will take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a question mark.
It will be imperative center Sedrick Van Pran, and tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon dominate up front like Georgia did a year ago if the Bulldogs are going to maintain the 38.6 points per game they averaged a year ago.
“You have to control the line of scrimmage and strike people to be a good football team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They know that. Dan (Lanning) knows that. There is nothing hidden about that.”
Defensively, Georgia will look much different than a year ago, when it fielded a unit that suffocated offense with a group that had a record five players taken in the first round of the NFL draft.
Linebacker Nolan Smith, the only returning player who started 12 games last season, is the defense’s unquestioned leader. He heads a front seven that includes nose tackle Zion Logue, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is expected to be a first-round draft pick this spring, and defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.
Smith will team with fellow returning starter Robert Beal at linebacker, with Smael Mondon, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Trezman Marshall and M.J. Sherman being counted on handle increased playing time.
The secondary returns Kelee Ringo, who ran into the end zone and Georgia lore with a game-sealing interception return against Alabama in the title game, as well as safeties William Poole, Christopher Smith and Dan Jackson.
While Georgia hasn’t played Oregon since the teams’ lone meeting in 1977, the Bulldogs will likely see a familiar face under center for the Ducks: Bo Nix, who transferred from Auburn during the offseason.
Georgia has plenty of success against Nix, who is 0-3, completing 72 of 128 passes for 639 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and has 34 carries for 34 yards.
Nix is taking over for Anthony Brown, who is now with the Baltimore Ravens, and is tasked with leading an offense that features plenty of new faces.
Byron Cardwell (417 yards, 3 TDs) returns, as does Sean Dollars, who missed last season with a knee injury. They’ll be complemented by a transfers Noah Whittington (Western Kentucky) and Mar'Keise Irving (Minnesota) after last year's starter C.J. Verdell and Travis Dye declared for the NFL Draft and transferred to Southern Cal, respectively.
“Our defensive line has got to be able to stop the run and be able control the quarterback,” Smart said. “(They have) some really good athletes back there.”
The offensive line is experienced with center Alex Forsyth, guard T.J. Bass and tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, who should give Nix time to find receivers Troy Franklin (209 yards, 2 TDs), Kris Hutson (419 yards, 2 TDs) and Dont’e Thornton (175 yards, 2 TDs).
While the Ducks’ top defender Kayvon Thibodeaux was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants, the Ducks return plenty of talent who could pose problems for Bennett.
Linemen D.J. Johnson, Taki Taimani. Popo Aumavae and Brandon Dorlus combine with linebackers Noah Sewell, Brandyn Swinson and Justin Flowe to anchor a strong front seven.
Christian Gonazalez, a transfer from Colorado, is the Ducks’ top cornerback and will lead an inexperienced unit that includes safeties Bryan Addison, Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning.
“To a certain extent, you have to anticipate that Coach Lanning will do what he loves to do and send those pressures and things like that,” Van Pran said. “But at the same time, we should also expect a bit of a mix-up — something that he may have seen that we do from being around us.”
