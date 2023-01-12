It wasn’t long after the Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on one of the greatest seasons college football had ever seen with a 65-7 win over TCU in the national title game that coach Kirby Smart was asked about making history again.
After Georgia (15-0) became one of six teams in the modern era to win back-to-back national titles, Smart was asked about joining perhaps the sport’s most elite list.
The Bulldogs, who went 29-1 the past two years to tie the record for most wins in a two-year span, will be playing to make more history next season when they look to join Minnesota (1934-36) as college football’s only teams to win it all three years in a row.
“So starting to think about the next one, I do think it's going to be much tougher,” Smart said. “And I do think we're going to have to reinvent ourselves next year because you can't just stay the same. We have a lot of guys, in my opinion, that are going to come back and it's easy to get comfortable. And comfortable does not win.”
Smart didn’t go into further detail about what changes are going to be made. But next year’s Bulldogs won’t look like this year’s team, just as last year’s team that had 15 players drafted and lost 13 more to the transfer portal didn’t look like this year’s team.
Heisman finalist quarterback Stetson Bennett is out of eligibility and defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo have already declared for the NFL Draft, where they are projected to be first-round picks.
Offensive tackle Broderick Jones, Kenny McIntosh and tight end Darnell Washington, among other key NFL Draft-eligible players could also decide to go pro, ending their Bulldog careers.
While Georgia hasn’t had any of their starters or key backups enter the transfer portal, it could happen at any moment. That’s what happened last year when several Bulldogs, including top returning receiver Jermaine Burton (Alabama), thought they would have better opportunities elsewhere.
But receiver Arian Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role next season after injuries limited him to seven catches for 198 yards and a touchdown in five games this year, is confident Georgia will retain the talent needed to make it three in a row.
“Man, I don’t want to talk too much,” he said. “But we might be better than we were this year.”
While that remains to be seen, several teams, including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee have talent-laden rosters and are expected to contend next season.
Smart acknowledges next season will be challenging, considering the Bulldogs will be trying to do something that hasn’t been done since Franklin D. Roosevelt was in the White House and the vast majority of Americans didn’t own a TV.
“I mean, it's human nature to relax. It's human nature to take the easy route. And I can be as guilty of that as anyone. But it wasn't this team's nature to relax,” Smart said. “This team — this wasn't as hard a job as people made it seem because of the people we recruited — not because of talent, but because of what they were, like the DNA inside of them.
“These dudes, this team was different. This team was just different. And every time they were backed against the wall, they came out scratching, clawing. Like, if we had a bad practice, we'd have a great practice. They responded to everything.”
Fortunately for Georgia, the next year’s schedule isn’t nearly as daunting as this season’s slate.
The SEC office ordered Georgia to cancel its game at Oklahoma on Sept. 9 since the Sooners will be joining the SEC in 2025. The Bulldogs now open with home games against UT-Martin and Ball State, which replaced Oklahoma, before welcoming South Carolina and Alabama-Birmingham.
The Bulldogs play their first SEC West team when they continue the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry at Auburn on Sept. 30, but their second cross-over game against the SEC West is against visiting Ole Miss on Nov. 11.
Georgia won’t play any of the teams that that finished in the top-3 in the SEC West unless the Bulldogs face them in the SEC title game, which Georgia will be looking to make for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
Georgia hosts Kentucky and plays at Tennessee on Nov. 18 before concluding the regular season at Georgia Tech a week later.
“It’s a big opportunity,” linebacker Smael Mondon, who made a team-high 76 tackles this season and will return next season, said. “We’ll take these two weeks, let our bodies get right, and then we’ll be able to go back and attack it.”
