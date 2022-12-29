LSU vs. Georgia (2022 SEC Championship Game)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after Georgia’s win in the 2022 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 3, 2022.

 Tony Walsh

ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett is everything that embodies football at the University of Georgia.

His story is one that has been talked about and will continue to be talked about for decades among the Bulldog fanbase. But even Bennett is amazed at the journey he's taken, relaying a conversation he had with his mom while home for Christmas this year during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Media Day Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame.

