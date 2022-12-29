ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett is everything that embodies football at the University of Georgia.
His story is one that has been talked about and will continue to be talked about for decades among the Bulldog fanbase. But even Bennett is amazed at the journey he's taken, relaying a conversation he had with his mom while home for Christmas this year during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Media Day Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame.
"Mama, could you imagine when we grew up when there were seven of us in that 1,100-square-foot brick, white house in Nahunta, Georgia, that we'd (be here)? I still remember that, so it's still a little surreal," he said.
Those small-town roots have stuck with Bennett as he's put the Bulldogs in line to win their second straight national championship with Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal being the first of two steps to accomplish that feat. A win could put his name more firmly alongside those of Herschel Walker, Vince Dooley, Champ Bailey and Frank Sinkwich in Bulldogs' football lore.
But the journey to get here is something Bennett reflected on as he told of what he would write in a letter to his 18-year-old self.
"Listen to that voice, man," Bennett said. "Don't sacrifice who you are for anything. It's not worth it. Keep going. It'll all work out."
In the end, it all worked out for Bennett as he continually proved the doubters wrong, not only leading the Bulldogs to a national championship a year ago but being named a Heisman finalist this year after throwing for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Just don't get him started on the Tennessee game when his phone number was leaked to Tennessee fans who proceeded to call and text him non-stop leading up to the game.
"It's just like grow up. I can mute my phone. I did plan that (celebration)," he said. "I couldn't do it on a throwing touchdown, I had to do it on a running touchdown. I was like no way this happened on the first one. I didn't think about it but when I scored I was like I had to do it now."
Back to the basics
By the time Georgia kicks off against Ohio State, it will have been more than a month since the Bulldogs last played, and one week longer than that for the Buckeyes. But for head coach Kirby Smart, it was a time to get back to the basics, especially for the defense.
"It's a one-game season, and the one-game season is this one because there is no game after this one if you don't win," Smart said.
Defensive back Christopher Smith echoed that sentiment as they refocused on technique.
"We just focused on the team and getting better," he said. "Once we found out who we were playing, we started watching film. We didn't have our best game (in the SEC Championship). We just had to get back to what we do."
McConkey set to play after injury
Georgia fans can rest easy as wide receiver Ladd McConkey is healthy and expects to play in Saturday's semifinal. McConkey (51 catches, 675 yards, 5 touchdowns) appreciated all of the love he received from Georgia fans, and laughed at the amount of attention he received in public and on social media.
"I'm lucky to have that support. It's huge," McConkey said. "There's been some crazy stuff that someone will see and send me asking, 'Is this true? Is this true?' I don't know, I guess it's just a part of it."
Carter talks picking up LSU quarterback
During the SEC Championship Game, a viral moment happened late in the second quarter as defensive lineman Jalen Carter wrapped up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and held him in the air.
"I've had a lot of people asking me for autographs (on images of the play)," Carter said. "When I watched the video and saw him smiling, I couldn't (stop laughing). It all happened fast."
For head coach Kirby Smart, only one thought crept into his head — "please don't throw him down."
Carter knows that the Bulldogs will have to provide that pressure all game so as to not leave their defensive backs vulnerable.
"That game in the second half they had a lot of yards," Carter said. "As a D-Line we talked and we felt like we could've had more pressure and that we needed to work on that."
Ringo not living off pick-6
The most memorable play for Georgia fans in last year's National Championship Game was when Kelee Ringo picked off Bryce Young late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown to seal the Bulldogs' national title. While a highlight of his career, Ringo doesn't want to just be known for that interception.
"Just to be able to be put in a situation to be able to make those opportunities count, I'm blessed," Ringo said. "I don't want that to identify me. I want to continue to build on those types of things and stay consistent."
It's the same type of mindset his idol, Patrick Peterson had.
"The way he was able to lock down that one side of the field and disrupt timing with receivers is something I pride myself on," Ringo said.
Tight ends are a dominant group
Ask any football coach or observer and they'll tell you that Georgia has the most dominant tight end room in the country. Led by Brock Bowers (52 catches, 726 yards, 6 touchdowns) and Darnell Washington (26 catches, 417 yards, 2 touchdowns), the Georgia tight ends continue to be a problem for the teams they face.
"It's always good to have depth. We support each other. We play off of each other," Bowers said. "Whenever he's having a good game, I'm happy for him."
