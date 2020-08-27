The Georgia Bulldogs have lost wide receiver Dominick Blaylock for the 2020 football season, the university confirmed Thursday morning.
He suffered a knee injury, reportedly a torn ACL, during a Wednesday morning practice. According to multiple reports, the ACL tear happened in the same knee that suffered a torn ACL in last year’s SEC Championship Game against LSU.
“University of Georgia sophomore wide receiver Dominick Blaylock suffered an injury to his left knee Wednesday during a non-contact drill,” the UGA Athletic Association said in a release. “Surgery will be required and he will miss the 2020 season. A full recovery is expected.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore played high school football in metro Atlanta at Walton. He was expected to be one of the Bulldogs’ top three receivers this season alongside George Pickens and Demetris Robertson.
Blaylock caught 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also served as Georgia’s main punt returner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.