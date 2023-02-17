JSU vs Georgia (2/17/2023)

During Georgia’s game against Jacksonville State at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Photo by Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

 Kari Hodges

ATHENS — The University of Georgia baseball team fell to Jacksonville State, 8-5, in the 2023 season opener on Friday in front of a crowd of 3,119 at Foley Field.

The Bulldogs’ five runs came from nine hits highlighted by a two-run home run from graduate Ben Anderson. Junior Corey Collins sent Georgia’s (0-1) second home run of the afternoon over the right field wall. Three Bulldogs tallied two hits against the Gamecocks.

