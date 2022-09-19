Georgia has won its first three games by more than 43 points and the 10 total points it has allowed are the Bulldogs’ fewest for a season’s first three games in 95 years.

The Bulldogs forced six turnovers and have yet to commit one. The lone touchdown they yielded came in the final minute, against reserve players, when South Carolina was trailing 48-0.

