Former Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley has been inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame, according to a recent announcement by the Johns Creek-based organization.
The GMVHOF holds its annual induction ceremony and banquet in Columbus on the first Saturday in November. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festivities have been postponed to a date that has yet to be determined.
A native of Mobile, Ala., Dooley is a 1954 graduate of Auburn University, where he played football and basketball. He returned to Auburn to earn his master's degree in 1963. In the interim, he joined the Marine Corps for two years, then reverted to Reserve status until his honorable discharge in the rank of captain in 1967.
Dooley was head football coach at Georgia from 1964 until 1988 and was athletic director from 1979-2004. His football teams at Georgia won 201 games and six Southeastern Conference titles during his 25-year tenure, along with a national championship and national Coach of the Year honor in 1980. The Bulldogs won a total of 23 national championships and 78 SEC crowns during Dooley’s time as director of athletics, which also featured more than 100 Georgia student-athletes being named first-team Academic All-Americans; more than 50 receiving postgraduate scholarships from the NCAA; seven winning Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards; seven were named recipients of the NCAA Today’s Top Eight award; three being named NCAA National Woman of the Year, and two winning the Walter Byers Award from the NCAA. In addition, Georgia student-athletes earned 89 berths in Olympic Games competition from 1980-2004. He has been inducted into numerous other Halls of Fame, including the College Football Hall of Fame and states of Georgia and Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
More information about the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame can be found at http://www.GVHOF.org.
