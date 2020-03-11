Former University Georgia three-time All-American defensive end David Pollack has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, according to an announcement of the 2020 class Wednesday by the National Football Foundation.
Pollack, who played high school football at Shiloh, was surprised with the announcement while on the air during an ESPN SportsCenter appearance.
Pollack is the 15th former Bulldog player elected to the Hall of Fame along with four former coaches. While he gained national fame as a player, Pollack has also been on the national stage in recent years as one of the hosts of the ESPN signature college football show, College Gameday.
“We are extremely proud to announce the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”
The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes during the fall. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
1 of 54
Jan 1, 2005; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia defensive end #47 David Pollack and quarterback #14 David Greene celebrate with the team mascot following the Outback Bowl game against Wisconsin at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs held on to win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-US PRESSWIRE (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins
November 27, 2004 Athens, GA USA Georgia Bulldogs Defensive end #47 David Pollack celebrates a third quarter sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. The Bulldogs won 19-13. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dale Zanine US PRESSWIRE Copyright (c) 2004 Dale Zanine
Jan 1, 2005, Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive end #47 David Pollack celebrates with his team after he recovers a fumble to stop a late drive by Wisconsin in second half action at the 2005 Outback Bowl.The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Paul Chapman-US PRESSWIRE Copyright (c) 2005 Paul Chapman
Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs former defensive lineman David Pollack looks on from the sideline against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN's David Pollack, a Shiloh grad, jokes with a fan in the crowd prior to the 2018 SEC Championship game between the University of Georgia and University of Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Staff Photo: Jason Braverman)
Jan 1, 2005; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia defensive end #47 David Pollack celebrates with fans following the Outback Bowl game against Wisconsin at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs held on to win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-US PRESSWIRE (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins
Jan 1, 2005; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia defensive end #47 David Pollack sacks Wisconsin quarterback #7 John Stocco and steals the ball away during the second half of the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs held on to win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-US PRESSWIRE (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins
Jan 1, 2005, Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive end #47 David Pollack tries to get around Wisconsin Badgers tight end #84 Coleman Watson in second half action at the 2005 Outback Bowl.The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Paul Chapman-US PRESSWIRE Copyright (c) 2005 Paul Chapman
Shiloh grad, and former Georgia and NFL defensive lineman, David Pollack smiles on the set of “Championship Drive” during the CFP National Championship Game Presented at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Photo: Allen Kee/ESPN Images)
David Pollack speaks about nutrition, exercise, his past with getting healthy, and tips on how to enjoy being healthy at Camp Strong4Life at Camp Twin Lakes in Winder on Wednesday. (Photo: Cole McCauley)
Jan 1, 2005, Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive end #47 David Pollack celebrates after his team forces a fumble by the Wisconsin Badgers in second half action at the 2005 Outback Bowl.The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Paul Chapman-US PRESSWIRE Copyright (c) 2005 Paul Chapman
Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo speaks with former Georgia Bulldogs defensive end David Pollack before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-US PRESSWIRE
Oct 24, 2015; Harrisonburg, VA, USA; ESPN commentator David Pollack during the broadcast in the front of Wilson Hall on the campus of James Madison University prior to the homecoming game between Richmond and James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2015; Harrisonburg, VA, USA; ESPN commentator David Pollack during the broadcast in the front of Wilson Hall on the campus of James Madison University prior to the homecoming game between Richmond and James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2015; Harrisonburg, VA, USA; (From left to right) ESPN commentator Desmond Howard and ESPN commentator Reese Davis and ESPN commentator David Pollack and ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit during the broadcast in the front of Wilson Hall on the campus of James Madison University prior to the homecoming game between Richmond and James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; iESPN analyst David Pollack on set prior to the College Football Playoff national championship game with LSU Tigers playing against Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2005; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia defensive lineman #47 David Pollack sacks Wisconsin quarterback #7 John Stocco during the second half of the Outback Bowl game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs held on to win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-US PRESSWIRE (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins
PHOTOS: David Pollack selected for College Football Hall of Fame
1 of 54
Jan 1, 2005; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia defensive end #47 David Pollack and quarterback #14 David Greene celebrate with the team mascot following the Outback Bowl game against Wisconsin at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs held on to win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-US PRESSWIRE (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins
Joe Robbins-US PRESSWIRE
Jan 6, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN broadcaster David Pollack takes a selfie during media day at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
November 27, 2004 Athens, GA USA Georgia Bulldogs Defensive end #47 David Pollack celebrates a third quarter sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. The Bulldogs won 19-13. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dale Zanine US PRESSWIRE Copyright (c) 2004 Dale Zanine
Dale Zanine-US PRESSWIRE
Nov 6, 2004; Lexington, KY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs End #47 David Pollack. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brett Hansbauer\USA TODAY Sports (c) 2004 by Brett Hansbauer
Shiloh grad, and former Georgia and NFL defensive lineman,David Pollack smiles on the set of “College GameDay” at the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash. (Photo: Scott Clarke/ESPN Images)
Jan 1, 2005, Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive end #47 David Pollack celebrates with his team after he recovers a fumble to stop a late drive by Wisconsin in second half action at the 2005 Outback Bowl.The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Paul Chapman-US PRESSWIRE Copyright (c) 2005 Paul Chapman
Paul Chapman-US PRESSWIRE
Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs former defensive lineman David Pollack looks on from the sideline against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
ESPN's David Pollack, a Shiloh grad, jokes with a fan in the crowd prior to the 2018 SEC Championship game between the University of Georgia and University of Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Staff Photo: Jason Braverman)
David Pollack Speaks with Pastor Dr. Frank Cox at the “A Night of Champions” at North Metro Baptist Church Thursday evening. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)
David Pollack thows footballs to the crowd at the “A Night of Champions” North Metro Baptist Church Thursday evening. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)
Jan 1, 2005; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia defensive end #47 David Pollack celebrates with fans following the Outback Bowl game against Wisconsin at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs held on to win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-US PRESSWIRE (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins
David Pollack thows footballs to the crowd at the "A Night of Champions" North Metro Baptist Church Thursday evening. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)
Jan 1, 2005; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia defensive end #47 David Pollack sacks Wisconsin quarterback #7 John Stocco and steals the ball away during the second half of the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs held on to win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-US PRESSWIRE (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins
David Pollack thows footballs to the crowd at the "A Night of Champions" North Metro Baptist Church Thursday evening. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)
Jan 1, 2005, Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive end #47 David Pollack tries to get around Wisconsin Badgers tight end #84 Coleman Watson in second half action at the 2005 Outback Bowl.The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Paul Chapman-US PRESSWIRE Copyright (c) 2005 Paul Chapman
Shiloh grad, and former Georgia and NFL defensive lineman, David Pollack smiles on the set of “Championship Drive” during the CFP National Championship Game Presented at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Photo: Allen Kee/ESPN Images)
David Pollack speaks about nutrition, exercise, his past with getting healthy, and tips on how to enjoy being healthy at Camp Strong4Life at Camp Twin Lakes in Winder on Wednesday. (Photo: Cole McCauley)
Nov 6, 2004; Lexington, KY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs End #47 David Pollack. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brett Hansbauer-USA TODAY Sports (c) 2004 by Brett Hansbauer
Brett Hansbauer -USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2004; Lexington, KY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs End #47 David Pollack. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brett Hansbauer-USA TODAY Sports (c) 2004 by Brett Hansbauer
Brett Hansbauer -USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2005, Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive end #47 David Pollack celebrates after his team forces a fumble by the Wisconsin Badgers in second half action at the 2005 Outback Bowl.The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Paul Chapman-US PRESSWIRE Copyright (c) 2005 Paul Chapman
Paul Chapman-US PRESSWIRE
Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo speaks with former Georgia Bulldogs defensive end David Pollack before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-US PRESSWIRE
Jeff Blake-US PRESSWIRE
Oct 24, 2015; Harrisonburg, VA, USA; ESPN commentator David Pollack during the broadcast in the front of Wilson Hall on the campus of James Madison University prior to the homecoming game between Richmond and James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Oct 24, 2015; Harrisonburg, VA, USA; ESPN commentator David Pollack during the broadcast in the front of Wilson Hall on the campus of James Madison University prior to the homecoming game between Richmond and James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Oct 24, 2015; Harrisonburg, VA, USA; (From left to right) ESPN commentator Desmond Howard and ESPN commentator Reese Davis and ESPN commentator David Pollack and ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit during the broadcast in the front of Wilson Hall on the campus of James Madison University prior to the homecoming game between Richmond and James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills
Jan 6, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN broadcaster David Pollack during media day at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; iESPN analyst David Pollack on set prior to the College Football Playoff national championship game with LSU Tigers playing against Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Emmons
Jan 1, 2005; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia defensive lineman #47 David Pollack sacks Wisconsin quarterback #7 John Stocco during the second half of the Outback Bowl game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs held on to win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-US PRESSWIRE (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins
Joe Robbins-US PRESSWIRE
From 2001-04, Pollack became one of the school's most decorated players in history. In addition to his three-time All-America selection, he won some of the most prestigious awards in college football including the 2004 Rotary Lombardi Award (nation's outstanding lineman), 2004 Chuck Bednarik Award (nation's outstanding defensive player), 2004 Ronnie Lott Trophy (defensive IMPACT Player of the Year), and the 2003 and 2004 Ted Hendricks Award (nation's outstanding defensive end). He was also a finalist for the 2002 and 2004 Bronko Nagurski Award.
Pollack was named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year in both 2002 and 2004 by the Associated Press and the SEC Coaches. He was the Associated Press Player of the Year in '02. Pollack was a consensus All-SEC performer three consecutive years (2002-03-04) and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Week six times during his career. His 14 sacks in 2002 set a Georgia single season record.
During his career, he also started 45 consecutive games and was named the MVP of the 2005 Outback Bowl after recording three QB sacks, three tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble, and one deflected pass. He was named to the Sports Illustrated and ESPN.com "All-Bowl Team."
He was part of senior class that led Georgia to a four-year record of 42-10, top six final rankings in 2002 (3rd), 2003 (6th) and 2004 (6th), two SEC Eastern Division championships in 2002 and 2003 and the SEC title in '02. Pollack's teams also played in four bowl games. He was selected in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2005 NFL draft but his career ended two years later resulting from a neck injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.