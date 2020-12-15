5f61a79dcdeb8.image.jpg

North Gwinnett's Marisa Miller smiles prior to a game with Peachtree Ridge this season.

 Will Hammock

North Gwinnett junior Marisa Miller committed Tuesday to the University of Georgia fastpitch softball program.

Miller, a catcher, made the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Team this season after helping the Bulldogs to a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish. She also was named the Gwinnett Diamond Club’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Will Hammock

