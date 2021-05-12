Foley Field will expand to 100 percent capacity for the final home series against Ole Miss slated for May 20-22, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks announced Wednesday.
“We have been steadily preparing for 100 percent capacity at sporting events for next year and after seeing how some professional teams in our area have handled expanded attendance successfully, we believe this is the perfect opportunity to increase to full operations,” said Brooks. “This is one positive step to bringing Bulldog Nation back to campus to celebrate and support our teams.”
This will enhance the gameday experience for the Bulldogs as well as their fans as they conclude the regular season. Gates will open one hour before each game. Attendance, which had been capped at 664, will now return to 3,200.
The Southeastern Conference event protocols will remain in place. Spectators will still be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering and moving about the facility.
Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased online at this link: https://gado.gs/6zv
