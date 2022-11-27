While producing consecutive 12-0 seasons for the first time in school history is a significant accomplishment, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs aren’t measuring themselves by what they do from September to November.
“It is special,” Bennett said about the Bulldogs’ regular-season success that has also seen them win 27 straight games. “But we didn’t enter this season trying to go 12-0. We wanted to go 15-0.”
Georgia became the first team to notch consecutive undefeated regular seasons since Clemson in 2018-2019.
But if the Bulldogs are going to complete their hat trick of going undefeated in the regular season, winning the SEC title and claiming a second straight national title by going 15-0, Georgia is going to have to play much better than it did in a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech.
Georgia trailed 7-0 after the Yellow Jackets (5-7) scored on their opening drive before rattling off the next 37 points until Georgia Tech scored with less than three minutes remaining to provide the final margin.
The Bulldogs, who pounced on Georgia Tech from the start in last year’s 45-0 rout, weren’t nearly as efficient as they were a year ago. They gave up some big passing plays — and would have given up more had Georgia Tech’s receivers not dropped some wide-open passes — and had to settle for field goals twice in the red zone.
Still, Georgia knocked off its in-state rival for the fifth straight year and for the 18th time in the past 21 meetings, even if the Bulldogs didn’t play nearly as well as they did in wins over then-No. 11 Oregon, then-No. 1 Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina earlier this season.
“We probably didn’t start as fast today as we have in the past,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You’re not going to start every game guns blazing, and we had to respond to some adversity again. We probably should have had a bigger lead at half, but the way things fell, it just didn’t happen. They actually did a good job of shrinking the game as well.”
Stetson Bennett went just 10-for-18 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns, while Kenny McIntosh rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and caught two passes for 91 yards.
Daijun Edwards ran for 62 yards on 8 carries, while Kendall Milton rushed for 56 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown run, on just four carries as Georgia amassed 269 yards on 41 carries, an average of 6.6 yards per attempt.
“Every drive we ran the ball, the running backs stepped up and answered the bell,” McIntosh said.
Brock Bowers had five catches, including a 1-yard touchdown, for 20 yards.
Georgia outgained the Yellow Jackets 406-265, including 76-1 in the third quarter and 254-68 in the second half. The Bulldogs forced Georgia Tech to go 3 of 13 on third-down conversions and had four sacks.
“I really wasn’t happy with the way we started today, but we still scored 37,” Bennett said. “We ran the ball really well today.”
Georgia Tech missed becoming bowl eligible for the fourth straight season and now must decide who will be the head coach going forward.
The Yellow Jackets went 4-4, which included wins over then-No. 24 Pitt and then-No. 13 North Carolina, under interim coach Brent Key. Key was promoted from assistant head coach and run game coordinator after the school fired Geoff Collins following a loss to Central Florida on Sept. 24 that dropped the Yellow Jackets to 1-3.
Key’s future at Georgia Tech, where was a four-year starter at guard from 1997-2000, is uncertain. Georgia Tech also fired athletic director Rick Stansbury and hired J Batt, the former executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer at Alabama.
The Bulldogs’ future is clear: Georgia will face SEC West Division champion LSU (9-3) in the SEC title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m.
While SEC East champion Georgia is undefeated and playing in the game for the fifth time in the past six years, LSU is coming off a 38-23 loss at Texas A&M (5-7) that decimated the Tigers’ hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff if they upset the Bulldogs.
The Tigers, who defeated Georgia soundly in the SEC title game in 2019 en route to winning the national championship, have pulled off an impressive turnaround after going 6-7 last season with firing coach Ed Orgeron and hiring Brian Kelly from Norte Dame.
LSU has marquee wins over then-No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20, and then-No. 6 Alabama, 32-31 in overtime.
“He was an incredible coach when he was at Notre Dame and he’s an incredible coach at LSU,” Smart said of Kelly. “He came to this league because he wanted an opportunity to play the best and get opportunities to go to the playoffs and win SEC championships. He’s at a storied place that’s got a lot of tradition and history."
