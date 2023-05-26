LSU vs Georgia (5/20/23)

Georgia head baseball coach Scott Stricklin during the Bulldogs' game against Louisiana State University at Foley Field in Athens on May 20, 2023.

 Kari Hodges

University of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks announced a change in leadership of the UGA baseball program on Friday. 

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin just completed his 10th year as head baseball coach and had three years remaining on his current contract. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.