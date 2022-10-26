At first glance, it looks like a mismatch.
Top-ranked Georgia is favored by more than three touchdowns to beat Florida when the teams meet in the game formerly known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC) have defeated Florida (4-3, 1-3) in four of the teams’ past five meetings, including a 34-7 romp last year.
Georgia has been dominant this season, ranked second nationally in scoring defense (9.1 ppg) and rushing defense (83.4 ypg), fifth in passing defense (163.7 ypg) and tied for eighth in scoring offense (41.7 ppg).
Meanwhile, Florida has struggled at times under first-year coach Billy Napier, including in a 45-35 loss to visiting LSU in its last game before this past week’s open date.
The Gators’ most glaring weakness has been their defense, which has allowed opponents to average 185 yards rushing and 244.3 passing yards. Florida has allowed opponents to convert 52.6 percent of their third downs, which ranks 130th out of 131st FBS schools, just ahead of Colorado’s 52.8 percent.
“I don't know what you want me to answer to that, but we're right in the middle of it — there's nobody that's ignoring the problem,” Florida coach Billy Napier answered when a reporter said the Gators could field one of its worst defenses in school history. “We've got a group of people that really care about doing their job better, and that's what they're going to try to do.”
Still, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett isn’t reading into any of the stats or the teams’ recent games.
“You can throw records or whatever you want to out of the window, more so than any other game on our schedule when we go down there and play Florida,” he said. “I can tell you that it is hard to get a feel for how much the players care and feel about the rivalry until you play in it.”
Bennett should know. For as good as Bennett was in leading Georgia to its first national title in 41 years last year, he was far from it against the Gators last season.
He went 10-for-19 passing for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. But he still outplayed Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will enter Saturday’s game looking to atone for last year.
Richardson was benched following a disastrous two-plus minute stretch in which his three turnovers led to three Georgia touchdowns that made it 24-0 at the half following Nakobe Dean’s 50-yard pick-six in the final seconds. He finished 12-for-20 for 82 yards.
Richardson has improved this year. He’s thrown for 1,367 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, in addition to rushing for 395 yards and six touchdowns on 56 carries, an average of 7.1 yards per attempt.
“From the start of the season, Game 1, you watch every game in sequence and you say, man, this guy is growing and getting better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You have got to be careful with him. Some of the runs he's had have been better than some running backs have across the country.”
But Bennett is better this year, too.
He’s completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 2,033 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception to lead an offense that is second the country in yards per game (526.6).
“You’ve got to keep him contained, and you have to make him move, as well, but you have to keep him contained in that pocket,” Florida defense lineman Tyreak Sapp said. “You’ve got to keep him in that bubble and you’ve got to make him really analyze the defense and try to slice him. You’ve got to make him work. You can’t let everybody else do the work for him.”
Tight end Brock Bowers has 26 receptions for 393 yards with two touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey has 29 catches for 362 yards and a score. Kenny McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with 28 receptions for 270 yards, in addition to rushing for 252 yards and four scores on 53 carries.
Daijun Edwards is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, having rushed for 334 yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries.
Florida’s offense isn’t nearly as balanced as Georgia’s.
The Gators’ run-heavy attack relies heavily on Montrell Johnson, who is averaging 7.2 yards per carry, having rushed for 425 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 attempts. It’s also at its best when Richardson has been able to escape the pocket, as his speed makes him difficult to tackle in the open field.
“He can take off at any point in time and you don't know who's going to have him or who can get him down,” Smart said.
But he hasn’t faced a defense nearly as good as what he’ll see on Saturday.
The Gators have struggled throwing the ball against lesser-talented teams and the Bulldogs’ strength is their defense, even after losing eight players to the NFL, including a record five taken in the first round.
Xzavier Henderson, who has 27 catches for 252 yards and a score, is the lone Gator with more than 18 receptions. Justin Shorter has averaged 22.5 yards on his 18 receptions for 405 yards and two scores, while Ricky Pearsall has 16 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns.
“We can't go into this game focusing on our past,” Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith said. “We have to go into this game and this week being able to execute.”
Georgia, however, will likely be missing some key pieces, especially on the defensive side, on Saturday.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is projected to be a top NFL Draft pick this spring, has missed the past two games because of a sprained knee and is questionable, as is linebacker Smael Mondon, whose injured ankle has sidelined him the past two games.
Receivers AD Mitchell, who missed the team’s last game with a high ankle sprain, has been limited in practice, while Arian Smith didn’t have a catch in Georgia's last game after missing the previous contest against Auburn due to an ankle injury.
Running back Kendall Milton injured his right leg against Auburn on Oct. 8 and didn’t play against Vanderbilt and is questionable against Florida.
Safety Dan Jackson is out for the season after learning he’ll need surgery to fix a stress fracture in his foot. He has 16 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup through seven games.
Napier and Smart know each other well, having both spent time coaching under Nick Saban at Alabama.
While Smart served mainly as defensive coordinator from 2007-2015, Napier was an offensive analyst in 2011 before coaching the receivers from 2013-2016. He was named the offensive coordinator at Arizona State in 2017 and head coach at Louisiana the following year.
“I knew when he got [to Alabama], he was going to be really good because he paid attention to detail,” Smart said. “He took a lot of notes. He was just really smart. You knew he was there to learn. He capitalized on his time he spent there to look at football from a different perspective maybe from how he looked at previously.”
