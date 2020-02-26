Devonte Wyatt, a defensive linemen for the Georgia Bulldogs football team, was arrested late Tuesday night after an altercation at McWhorter Hall.
According to a University of Georgia police incident report, the 6-foot-3, 301-pound senior was involved in a verbal altercation last Friday with a female student that led to him kicking her McWhorter apartment door multiple times from the hallway to force it open. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office charged him with three misdemeanors — family violence, criminal trespass and damage to property. According to media reports, he was booked into the Clarke County Jail late Tuesday night and was still there on Wednesday with a $1,500 bond.
According to the report, the two had an argument in Wyatt’s dorm room at Vandiver Hall, then the female left and walked to her room. Wyatt followed her there, where the incident took place.
“I’m disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement on the situation. "This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way.”
Wyatt, from Decatur, played at Hutchinson Community College (Kans.) before transferring to Georgia. He played in 13 of 14 games last season and finished with 30 tackles along with 19 quarterback pressures, which was second on the team.
