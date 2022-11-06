The Georgia Bulldogs made their point perfectly clear.
Go ahead and rank the Bulldogs No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, even if they’re defending champions and undefeated, as well as regarded as the best team by the media in the AP poll.
But no, go ahead and rank Tennessee No. 1 in the initial CFP rankings. The Volunteers have a terrific offense that has put up a lot of points against other top teams. But not against Georgia, which is why oddsmakers favored the Bulldogs by more than a touchdown entering their game against Tennessee.
All the talk about how Tennessee’s high-flying offense was going to light Georgia up like a jack-o’-lantern has been silenced.
But that doesn't mean there isn't anything to discuss regarding the 27-13 beatdown the Bulldogs administered in their school-record sixth straight win over Tennessee on Saturday.
“Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide — that was our theme,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We told them we wanted to play right here in our box.”
Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC), which will in all likelihood will supplant Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) when the new CFP rankings are released on Tuesday, simply dominated the Volunteers in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicated.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-3 lead and outgained Tennessee 387-289. The Vols entered the game leading the country in points (49.4) and yards (553) per game.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 195 yards and was sacked six times. He failed to throw a single touchdown pass for the first time in 21 games. It took Tennessee 55:45 just to find the end zone — and after they were trailing 27-6.
The Volunteers were held to 2.2 rushing yards per carry after entering averaging 4.5. Georgia held a Tennessee offense that had averaged 6.5 touchdowns to just one. Tennessee, which went 2-for-14 on third-down conversions, averaged 11.2 passing yards per attempt against its first eight opponents but just 5.9 against Georgia. The Bulldogs averaged 6.2 yards per play, compared to Tennessee’s 3.9.
Tennessee was held to just one passing play longer than 17 yards and didn’t have a run longer than 11.
“Georgia is definitely way more physical than Alabama,” said Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt, a projected first-round NFL Draft pick who was held to six catches for 63 yards.
The Volunteers committed a whopping eight pre-snap penalties, as Tennessee was clearly rattled by Georgia’s raucous crowd that had the Volunteers unsettled from the opening kickoff.
“The crowd noise was effective — sometimes we could not hear the snap on the play call from Hooker,” Hyatt said. “I give credit to the fans. That would probably be the biggest thing that got us today.”
While Hooker’s Heisman Trophy campaign was hit as hard as he was on Saturday, Stetson Bennett came up big in yet another big game for the Bulldogs.
Bennett went 17-for-25 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to running once for a 13-yard touchdown that gave Georgia a 7-3 lead it wouldn’t relinquish midway through the first quarter.
“He’s a winner. Let’s be honest, the guy wins, the guy knows how to play the game,” Smart said of Bennett, who is 23-3 as a starter. “He understands what people are doing.”
Bennett threw completions to seven receivers, led by Ladd McConkey’s five receptions for 94 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown, and Kenny McIntosh’s two catches for 57 yards. Brock Bowers had three catches for 27 yards and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had three receptions for 20 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown that made it 21-3 with 14:17 left in the first half.
“I don’t think we have to validate complementary football,” Smart said. “We’ve played complementary football around here for a long time because I think that's the way you should play football. We talked all week about hunting.”
Georgia, which is the SEC’s lone undefeated team having started 9-0 in consecutive years for the first time in school history, travels to face Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Mississippi State squandered an 18-point, second-half lead against Auburn before prevailing 39-33 in overtime.
“(Our players) understand that humility is a week away,” Smart said. “They've got to go to Starkville, which is a tough game.”
