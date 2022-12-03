ATLANTA — Football is a game of physicality, grit and toughness. But knowing what to do at the right time is just as important.
During Saturday's SEC Championship Game, those high-IQ plays made the difference in the first half, helping propel Georgia to its first conference championship since 2017 and 13th in school history as the Bulldogs beat LSU 50-30 despite the Tigers' best effort to make a comeback in the second half.
"There's something special about winning the SEC," said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. "I want every athlete that comes through our program to win one SEC ring and we were able to accomplish that."
When Nazir Stackhouse blocked LSU's 32-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, Christopher Smith had the wherewithal to wait before picking up the ball on the 5. What LSU's special teams players didn't realize as they were running off the field — the ball was still live as Smith waited for the right moment to pick up the ball and sprint 95 yards the other way to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 with 3:33 left in the first quarter.
"It was a very heads-up play by Chris," Smart said. "I saw he wasn't sure if he should touch it, but when he saw there was nobody there to stop him, he picked it up (and ran)."
LSU responded quickly on its next drive when quarterback Jayden Daniels (16 of 24, 208 yards) found Kayshon Boutte (6 catches, 107 yards) wide-open over the middle. A couple of missed tackles later and Boutte was in the end zone, tying the game at 7-7.
The Bulldogs' next drive saw quarterback Stetson Bennett (23 of 29, 274 yards) take over as he completed four straight passes to move the ball to LSU's 4, including two to tight end Brock Bowers (6 catches, 81 yards) for 47 yards. Three plays later, Bennett connected with Bowers on a 3-yard pass, giving the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead just before the end of the first quarter.
"He was ripping it through the air," Bowers said of Bennett. "We played a good game overall."
On the first play of the second quarter, Daniels' pass was deflected off the hands of receiver Jack Bech, but the ball came down and bounced off of Bech's helmet. Georgia's Smael Mondon Jr. grabbed the ball out of midair and took it to the 22 to give the ball right back to the Bulldogs.
The very next play saw Bennett hit Ladd McConkey (5 catches, 69 yards) for a 22-yard touchdown pass, putting the Bulldogs up by two scores 21-7 just 17 seconds into the second quarter.
Georgia's offense continued to dominate the rest of the half as it held the ball for 11:51 and gained 204 yards of offense, getting two more touchdowns in the process.
After a failed field-goal attempt by Jack Podlesny, the Georgia offense got the ball back on its next drive and went to work, methodically going down the field on a 13-play, 76-yard drive, culminating on a 14-yard TD pass from Bennett to Darnell Washington.
The Bulldogs continued to show their dominance on their next drive, as catches of 19 and 22 yards by Kearis Jackson and McConkey, and a 15-yard rush by Daijun Edwards moved the ball to the 3. Two plays later, Bennett found Dillon Bell open over the middle for a 3-yard touchdown pass, giving the Bulldogs a 35-7 lead.
The Tigers added a 42-yard field goal by Damian Ramos to end the half to make it 35-10, but it still didn't take away from Georgia's offensive dominance, which tied Alabama's 2020 record for 35 points in the first half.
The second half was a much different story, at least from LSU's offensive perspective. After Daniels was noticeably limping at the end of the first half, Garrett Nussmeier (15 of 27, 291 yards) came on in relief, immediately giving the Tigers a shot in the arm.
After a Georgia fumble, Nussmeier only needed three plays to score, using a 20-yard pass to Boutte to put the Tigers in position, and then a 34-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers (5 catches, 128 yards) to close the gap to 35-17.
"I've always had that confidence in myself. I know I can play this game and I knew I could come in and help our team," Nussmeier said.
The Bulldogs answered later in the third with a touchdown drive of their own, with the big play coming on a 51-yard run by Kenny McIntosh (14 rushes, 55 yards). Three plays later, McIntosh ran it in from the 2, pushing the Bulldogs' lead back out to 42-17.
LSU had another response, thanks in large part to a 47-yard run by Josh Williams. Three plays later, Noah Cain ran it in from the 1, but the two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 42-23 with 1:46 to go in the third quarter.
Georgia again had an answer early in the fourth, effectively putting the game away as it went on a seven-play, 75-yard drive, keeping the ball on the ground for all but one play as McIntosh found the right edge for the touchdown. As if that wasn't enough, the Bulldogs decided to go for two, going into their bag of tricks as A.D. Mitchell took a reverse handoff and then passed to Washington in the end zone to make it 50-23 with 13:13 to go in the game.
The Tigers added a Jaray Jenkins (3 catches, 72 yards) 33-yard TD reception later in the quarter, but it was too little, too late.
"There are definitely some things we need to work on," Smart said. "There were a lot of missed opportunities."
LSU 7 3 13 7 - 30
Georgia 14 21 7 8 - 50
FIRST QUARTER
Georgia: Christopher Smith 95 blocked field goal return (Jack Podlesny kick) 3:33
LSU: Kayshon Boutte 53 pass from Jayden Daniels (Damian Ramos kick) 2:21
Georgia: Brock Bowers 3 pass from Stetson Bennett (Podlesny kick) :03
SECOND QUARTER
Georgia: Ladd McConkey 22 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick) 14:43
Georgia: Darnell Washington 14 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick) 2:48
Georgia: Dillon Bell 3 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick) :32
LSU: Ramos 42 FG :00
THIRD QUARTER
LSU: Malik Nabers 34 pass from Garrett Nussmeier (Ramos kick) 10:33
Georgia: Kenny McIntosh 2 run (Podlesny kick) 3:32
LSU: Noah Cain 1 run (conversion failed) 1:46
FOURTH QUARTER
Georgia: McIntosh 8 run (Darnell Washington 2-pt. conversion) 13:13
LSU: Jaray Jenkins 33 pass from Nussmeier (Ramos kick) 7:12
PHOTOS: SEC Championship Game, Georgia vs. LSU
