The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team will hope to shake its pattern of injuries from the 2022 season — but keep the momentum of last season’s second-place SEC East finish — in this spring’s competition.

The Bulldogs finished 36-23 last year (15-15 SEC), losing to the University of North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth in the NCAA Regionals. Georgia battled through injuries to four starting pitchers and starting shortstop Cole Tate to finish ranked No. 24 through stacked conference play, with nine SEC teams ranked in the top 25 by the end of the season.

