The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team will hope to shake its pattern of injuries from the 2022 season — but keep the momentum of last season’s second-place SEC East finish — in this spring’s competition.
The Bulldogs finished 36-23 last year (15-15 SEC), losing to the University of North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth in the NCAA Regionals. Georgia battled through injuries to four starting pitchers and starting shortstop Cole Tate to finish ranked No. 24 through stacked conference play, with nine SEC teams ranked in the top 25 by the end of the season.
“Some guys that maybe weren't going to pitch for us last year or play a huge role played a bigger role just because of the injuries,” Stricklin said. “Our lineup has a ton of experience with guys coming back.”
This season, the SEC coaches’ poll predicted the Bulldogs will finish fifth in the SEC East, behind Tennessee, Florida, Vanderbilt and South Carolina.
Stricklin is looking for several Bulldogs players to have standout seasons this spring.
Georgia returns graduate outfielder Connor Tate, who was the lone Bulldogs player who earned All-SEC preseason honors. Tate was the team’s Gordon Beckham MVP award recipient for the past two seasons. In 2022, he batted .354 with 13 home runs and 58 RBIs.
Another sixth-year player returning for the spring is Ben Anderson, who batted leadoff and fielded 1.000 percent in 142 chances at center field in 2022. Anderson and Tate will be two core leaders for the Bulldogs this season, said Stricklin.
“Our players look up to them just because they know they've been through it,” Stricklin said. “Connor was redshirted because of an injury and Ben had to sit out because he transferred before the transfer portal… You know these guys have been through the ups and the downs, and our players really respect them.”
In the bullpen, the Bulldogs lost No. 1 starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon, who was drafted No. 101 overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft, and captain closer Jack Gowen.
Junior Jaden Woods, who has pitched as a reliever over the past two seasons for the Bulldogs, has become more consistent in his breaking ball over the course of the fall, said Stricklin. The Georgia staff anticipates Woods shifting into a starting role this spring.
In addition to changes on the mound, the Bulldogs have brought in several new players to help fill losses in the infield.
“We lost our whole infield, when you look at Josh McAllister at third, Cole Tate at shortstop, and Corey Acton at second, and [put Cheney Rogers at first] — I mean, your entire infield’s gone,” Stricklin said. “Those are all big shoes to fill.”
New transfer players include junior and former Polk State shortstop Dakota Harris, the NJCAA Co-Defensive Player of the year who was originally committed to Tennessee. Former Yale shortstop Mason LaPlante and Samford infielder Will David will also plug into the infield. Relievers like Wofford’s Daltan Rhadans, Tulane’s Zach Devito, Elon’s Kyle Greenler and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Pace Mercer will join the Bulldogs’ bullpen.
Returning players poised to have big breakout seasons include North Gwinnett alum Corey Collins, said Stricklin.
“I think there’s a lot more in the tank for him, so I think he’s a guy that can have a breakout season, and he’s got the ability to be an all-American,” Stricklin said of Collins.
Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon, who Stricklin said “put on 20 pounds and got stronger” in the past year, is also a player to keep an eye on, Stricklin said.
“I think he’s going to be a household name before the season is over,” said Stricklin.
The Bulldogs finished with a 23-9 home record last year. Stricklin said that the Bulldogs will look for Foley Field to provide a home-field advantage again this season.
“There’s a lot of big stadiums with intimidating atmospheres, and we need to have that same thing here,” Stricklin said. “In the last five years, we've been able to sell out our season tickets and our student attendance has gone up every single year.”
Georgia will host both Tennessee and Louisiana State in May— the coaches’ poll top-ranked SEC teams in the East and West, respectively. LSU is ranked No. 1 overall by Collegiate Baseball, and Tennessee No. 5.
“This is as good a home schedule we’ve ever had,” said Stricklin. “We’re anticipating having great crowds, and hopefully crowds that make it tough on our opponents here at Foley.”
The Bulldogs open the regular season at home against Jacksonville State on Friday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m.
