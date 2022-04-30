With six players selected Saturday afternoon on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft at the Linq Promenade, the University of Georgia football program set a new record for most players chosen in the seven-round era (since 1994) with 15.
The prior record was 14 by LSU in 2020, while the previous school record was nine players selected in 2021.
Running back Zamir White was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round with the 122nd-overall pick, while Jake Camarda was also chosen in the fourth round by Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 133rd-overall pick. A pair of offensive linemen went in the sixth round, Justin Shaffer, who was picked 190th overall by the Atlanta Falcons, and Jamaree Salyer went 195th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Georgia contingent was rounded out by back-to-back picks in the sixth round. Defensive back Derion Kendrick was selected 212th overall by the Los Angeles Rams, while tight end John FitzPatrick was picked 213th overall by the Falcons.
Georgia's 15 selected players rank first in the nation. This is the first time Georgia has ranked first among SEC schools and the fifth time the Bulldogs have finished in the top-5 nationally in the Kirby Smart era (since 2016).
White, a native of Laurinburg, N.C., played in 38 games for the Bulldogs, earning the start in 22 games. He was Georgia’s leading rusher in 2021 with 856 yards (5.4 yards/carry) with 11 touchdowns and added nine catches for 75 yards. During his career, White tallied 2,043 total yards on 382 attempts with 25 touchdowns.
White is the third Bulldog to be drafted by the Raiders, and first, since Quentin Moses who was picked 65th overall in 2007.
Camarda, a senior from Norcross, became the first punter in Georgia history to get drafted. He wrapped up his four-year career with 187 punts for a school record average of 45.8 yards, with a career-long 68-yard boot against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship game. He pinned 70 career punts inside the 20-yard line and totaled 67 punts over 50-yards. The senior also handled kickoff duty for the Bulldogs, logging 107 career touchbacks on 143 attempts.
Camarda is the first Bulldog to be selected by the Buccaneers since Jermaine Phillips was picked 157th overall in 2002.
Shaffer, a senior from Ellenwood, started his final 25 games at guard. The 2021 All-SEC Second Team performer played 88 percent of Georgia’s offensive snaps during the past season, including every possible play in five games: Clemson, Kentucky, Florida, Michigan, and Alabama.
Shaffer is the first Bulldog to be selected by the Falcons since Akeem Dent was picked 92nd overall in 2011.
Salyer, a senior from Atlanta, played in 51 games, starting at left tackle in 20. The 2021 All-SEC Second Team performer and team captain played 79 percent of Georgia’s offensive snaps while available during the past season, including all of the Clemson, Kentucky, Florida, Michigan, and both Alabama games. He had 10 “knockdown” blocks, surrendering only two quarterback hurries with zero sacks allowed during the 2021 season.
Salyer marked Georgia’s sixth offensive lineman drafted in the past three years and joins fellow Bulldogs Tre McKitty and Mark Webb who were drafted by the Chargers in 2021.
Kendrick, a native of Rock Hill, S.C., started all 15 games in his lone year as a Bulldog. He finished the 2021 season with 41 total stops, a team-high four interceptions, three QB pressures, and three pass breakups. Kendrick was named the Defensive MVP of the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Kendrick is the first Georgia player drafted by the Los Angeles Rams since Todd Gurley was picked 10th overall in 2015 – by the St. Louis Rams at the time. The Rams have acquired multiple prominent players from Athens in recent years, including 2021 Super Bowl Champions, Thomas Brown, Leonard Floyd, Nick Jones, Sony Michel, and Matthew Stafford.
FitzPatrick, a junior from Atlanta, saw action in 38 games, earning 13 starts. He recorded 200 career yards (11.8 yards/catch) on 17 receptions with one touchdown against Arkansas in 2020. FitzPatrick played a key role in the run game, helping pave the way for 7,192 yards on the ground over the past three seasons.
FitzPatrick joins Shaffer with the Falcons, becoming the third pair of Bulldogs to get drafted together to the same team.
A complete list of Bulldogs drafted follows:
First Round
1st, Travon Walker – Jacksonville Jaguars
13th, Jordan Davis – Philadelphia Eagles
22nd, Quay Walker – Green Bay Packers
29th, Devonte Wyatt – Green Bay Packers
32nd, Lewis Cine – Minnesota Vikings
Second Round
52nd, George Pickens – Pittsburgh Steelers
62nd, James Cook – Buffalo Bills
Third Round
83rd, Nakobe Dean – Philadelphia Eagles
102nd, Channing Tindall – Miami Dolphins
Fourth Round
122nd, Zamir White – Las Vegas Raiders
133rd, Jake Camarda – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sixth Round
190th, Justin Shaffer – Atlanta Falcons
195th, Jamaree Salyer – Los Angeles Chargers
212th, Derion Kendrick – Los Angeles Rams
213th, John FitzPatrick – Atlanta Falcons
